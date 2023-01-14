CSM edge closer to quarter-finals with big win over Odense

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 40:31 (21:11)

Odense were on a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions, dating back to October, but could not weather the storm against a fiery CSM side, that also snapped the Danish champions’ best-ever winning streak, six games, in the premier European competition

this was CSM’s second-best performance in history in the first half of a European match, with the record being set this season, when they scored 25 goals against DHK Banik Most

left back Cristina Neagu retained the first place in the top goal scorer standings, with an excellent 10-goal outing, that improved her tally in the EHF Champions League Women to 995 goals, only five shy of the 1000-goal milestone reached only by Jovanka Radicevic and Anita Görbicz

the hosts have a six-game unbeaten streak at home this season, with five wins and one draw, with the only two home losses in the last two seasons in the Champions League coming by the slightest of margins, one goal, against Brest and Esbjerg

CSM now boast a five-point advantage over third-placed Odense, with only three games to go, needing only a point in the next matches to secure a place in the quarter-finals

Strong CSM extend winning momentum with excellent win

As CSM were strengthened by the return of centre back Grace Zaadi and right wing Marina Sudakova, after the two were sidelined by injuries, the Romanian side played a perfect first half, delivering a vintage performance, much to the excitement of the 5,000 fans present in the “Sala Polivalenta” in Bucharest.

It was one of their most straightforward wins this season, against an opponent that was coming in with excellent form, underlining once again how strong CSM are and why they look to be one of the best candidates to secure a place in the EHF FINAL4 this season.

Of course, having a player like Cristina Neagu in top form really helps, but it was once again an excellent team effort, from defence to attack, which really lifted CSM and snapped Odense’s streak, as the Romanian side are one of the two sides that have only lost a single game so far in the competition.