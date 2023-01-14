FTC deliver vintage performance to beat Krim

GROUP A

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 37:26 (19:10)

a strong 7:2 start set the tone for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who never looked back after their strong start and extended their winning streak on their home court against Krim to five matches in a row

this was FTC’s biggest-ever win against Krim, an excellent performance that saw the Slovenian side collapse early in the match and provide a meagre 45% attacking efficiency

right back Katrin Klujber, who scored ten times, had her fourth game scoring in double digits this season, which sent her to first place in the top goal scorer standings for now, with a 78-goal tally, three more than CSM’s left back, Cristina Neagu

in their 295 th match in the European premium competition, Krim failed to secure their third win in a row this season, which would have sealed their first three-game winning streak in over five years

FTC secure biggest win against Krim

With right wing Angela Malestein and right back Katrin Klujber scoring five goals each, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria produced one of the best displays in the first half of a game in the top European competition this season, as their attack was virtually impossible to stop by Krim’s defence, jumping to a clear 19:10 lead, which proved to be unassailable.

Klujber ended the game with double digits, starring for FTC, as the Hungarian side has been getting better and better with the season advancing, as highlighted by last week’s one-goal loss against Vipers, where they even held the lead in the second half.

This is a team that lost by 20 goals against Bietigheim at the start of the season, but regrouped and leapfrogged the German side to fourth place in the standings, with 11 points, with Bietigheim having one game in hand. Yet after the biggest-ever win against Krim, FTC suddenly look like a dangerous team again.