Györ takes over 2nd place ahead of crucial last round clash

Down to one

Györ reached their 10th win of the season after their three-game winning streak was interrupted by Metz in the Match of the Week in round 12. Györ, who reached a 200-win milestone in the EHF Champions League Women, have one last quest in the group phase - securing second place in the group. They will enter the final fray against Esbjerg level on points with both teams fighting for the second quarter-final spot from group B. It will be the first time since the 2009/10 season that Györ will not finish in 1st place during the group phase of the competition.