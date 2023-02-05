Györ takes over 2nd place ahead of crucial last round clash
Györ are coming back from Türkiye with two important points and have taken over second place in group B. Even though Ambros Martin's team secured a comfortable double-digit win, it was a hard-fought victory over injury-depleted Kastamonu who kept it close for 40 minutes. Györ got back on the winning track ahead of their last round match against Team Esbjerg. This match is of the utmost importance as it will decide the second direct quarter-final spot. Kastamonu's defeat means they will say goodbye to the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 season after next week's final match.
GROUP B
Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 27:39 (12:16)
- the home team entered the game with only 12 players in the squad and without a head coach: Kastamonu and Claus Mogensen parted ways only three days before the match; Katarina Jezic, Betül Yilmaz and Simone Böhme watched the match from the stands
- the Hungarian side got off to a good start to lead 4:0; Kastamonu's first goal in the fifth minute boosted the team to a 5-1 run with Ceren Demirçelen and Neslihan Çaliskan grabbing an equaliser (5:5) only three minutes later
- quick transition play helped Györ take a four-goal lead midway through the first half; Sandra Toft's saves further stretched the lead to 16:9
- the Turkish side managed to get back on track and narrowed the gap ahead of the half-time break; their good momentum continued into the second half as Yaren Berfe Göker stopped three consecutive attacks and helped Majda Mehmedovic to cut the lead to two (16:18)
- however, after 40 minutes of keeping up, Kastamonu did not have any strength left and Györ poured it on for an eight-goal lead with 15 minutes left in the match and further extended the lead for the decisive end result
Down to one
Györ reached their 10th win of the season after their three-game winning streak was interrupted by Metz in the Match of the Week in round 12. Györ, who reached a 200-win milestone in the EHF Champions League Women, have one last quest in the group phase - securing second place in the group. They will enter the final fray against Esbjerg level on points with both teams fighting for the second quarter-final spot from group B. It will be the first time since the 2009/10 season that Györ will not finish in 1st place during the group phase of the competition.
We knew we were playing against one of the best teams in the world. We played well despite have injured players. We congratulate our opponent for the win."
Kastamonu played a good match. It was difficult for us when they defend with a 5-1. As a result. We have one more match in the EHF CL and we want to win. I want to leave as happy as I am now at the end of the season.