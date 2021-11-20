Györ too strong again for Kastamonu

While FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria ended their unbeaten run in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, fellow Hungarian team Györi Audi ETO KC maintained their perfect record.



Just like in the reverse fixture last week, Ambros Martin's team had no problems against Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK, this time handing them a 38:22 victory.



GROUP B

Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK (TUR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 22:38 (9:19)



• at half-time, Györ led with the same scoreline as in the reverse fixture, 19:9

• in the second half, the Hungarian team went on to fully dominate, ultimately earning their eighth straight victory

• ten Györ's players found their names on the scoresheet, with Crina Pintea being the best with six goals

• the visitors' goalkeeper Laura Glauser also did a good job, stopping 14 shots for a 40 per cent save rate

• Jovanka Radicevic and Sara Kovarova became Kastamonu's joint top scorers with four goals



Kastamonu wait for victory goes on till 2022



Playing a debut season in the continental top flight, Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK have failed to impress so far, as the Turkish champions were unable to claim any points in the eight matches they played.



While their chances to reach the playoffs do not look good, they still exist, and in any case, Kastamonu will try hard to earn their maiden points at this level. But it may happen only in 2022, after the break caused by the 2021 World Championship.