Györ top power ranking going into play-offs

Eight two-leg duels, eight places up for grabs for the quarter-final: The DELO EHF Champions League is approaching the business end of the season with the start of the knockout phase this weekend.

The panel of EHF journalists has compiled a list of the eight strongest teams in the competition after the group phase, taking into account injuries, current form, but also chances to progress to the quarter-final, the last stop before the DELO EHF FINAL4 in May.

8. Odense Håndbold

Watching Odense play made for a great time at the start of the season, but the Danish side faltered in the last months and failing to win any of their last four matches. While their 32:32 draw against Györ was exciting, subsequent losses against Buducnost, SCM Ramnicu Valcea and Dortmund meant that Odense finished fourth.

Vipers Kristiansand are more experienced, but could miss Nora Mørk and Heidi Løke. If Odense can replicate their form from the start of the season and improve their away form, this team can cause some damage.

7. CSM Bucuresti

It was a bright start of Adrian Vasile’s first full season as CSM coach, yet the Romanian side faltered at the end of the group phase, winning only one of their last five games on the court. Losing line player Dragana Cvijic and back Alexandrina Barbosa due to injuries was crucial for CSM’s depth, while nine recent Covid-19 cases, including Vasile himself, will not help CSM’s cause.

Still, with many players back, CSM are favourite in the all-Romanian tie with SCM Ramnicu Valcea. They won the mutual game in the domestic league, 27:22, only two weeks ago, and the team spirit looked just right.

6. Brest Bretagne Handball

Last time around, Brest looked prime for their first DELO EHF FINAL4 berth before the season was cancelled amid the global pandemic. This time, the French side finished third in their group, yet something feels amiss. It might have something to do with the future of the team, as coach Laurent Bezeau and key players Cleopatre Darleux, Ana Gros and Isabelle Gulldén will be leaving.

Esbjerg are not an easy opponent to beat, but a game against Metz Handball could be in the wings if the two sides both progress to the quarter-finals. Until then, Brest are still playing their fast-paced handball, scoring at a great pace – 29.5 goals per game – but their consistency is missing during key moments of the game. Fix that and they are still in with a shout for a DELO EHF FINAL4 spot.

5. FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

It was a roller-coaster season for FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, who are still eyeing their first DELO EHF FINAL4 appearance in Budapest. With new additions in the squad, like German trio Emily Bölk, Alicia Stolle and Julia Behnke, the Hungarian side had a slow start of the season, a Covid-19 outbreak, but slowly got back on their feet and played better and better, finishing the group phase with three wins in their last five games.

Taking on Buducnost, coach Gabor Elek’s team will show the same amount of energy and a more sharp and focused approach. Motivation will surely be high, but FTC will need to oust off evenings like the ones against SG BBM Bietigheim and Team Esbjerg, which turned into home losses.

4. Metz Handball

It was touted to be a transitional season for Metz Handball, with the French side losing some experienced players and ushering in young, but unproven ones. The matter of the fact is that Metz did lose some games, but they surely did enough to secure the second place in the group and go into the double-header against BV 09 Borussia Dortmund as overwhelming favourites.

Boasting a 22-game unbeaten home streak, Metz look like a strong side, able to pull surprises out of the hat when needed. Their attacking output – 27,7 goals per game – is still one of the best in the competition, as their young squad is learning to turn missed chances into goals. Senegalese shot stopper Hatadou Sako also had some game for the ages, therefore Metz will be a tough nut to crack by any opponent this season.

3. Rostov-Don

Rostov-Don won group A with with 10 victories from 14 games, albeit it was not entirely a walk in the park for the Russian side. Since coach Per Johansson took over in early October, Rostov looked to be sharper, yet an unexpected loss against Krim (28:27) could have wiped out their progress made up until that point. On average, their wins have not been overwhelming, with a 2.4-goal difference per game, while losses against Krim and Metz have also put questions marks over the Russian side’s form.

Johansson will definitely expect more from right back Anna Vyakhireva, who scored 50 goals in the group phase, but only had 19 goals in her last six games, while saving efficiency has also been an issue throughout the season. The bottom line? If they want to dethrone Györ, Rostov need more in every facet of the game.

2. CSKA Moscow

What a ride it has been for the Russian rookies: CSKA pressed Györ up until the final round of the group phase, ultimately failing to clinch the first place in the group, after losing the Match of the Week against the Hungarian powerhouse 31:25. However, CSKA lost only two games, won the largest amount of matches in the group phase (11), and boasted a strong defence, conceding only 25 goals per game.



It is not about the lack of experience, as nearly all their players have seasons under their belt in the DELO EHF Champions League, but few teams have won the European premium competition in their maiden season. With a strong back line, some fiery wings and great shot stoppers, CSKA are still undefeated at home, which can prove to be crucial in double-headers against strong opponents in the play-offs and quarter-final.

1. Györi Audi ETO KC

Oh my Györ! The Hungarian powerhouse extended their unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League to 51 games, conceding their last loss in January 2018 against CSM Bucuresti. Since then, Györ won 44 games and drew seven, including four in the group phase this season. Away games look like the chink in their armour, Gabor Danyi’s side narrowly avoiding losses against CSKA Moscow and Odense, mounting astonishing comebacks to preserve their unbeaten streak.

It is truly a testament of the strength of the bond between these players, with stars like Veronica Kristiansen, Stine Oftedal or EHF EURO 2020 MVP Estelle Nze Minko erupting when the team needed them most. With the best attack in the competition, scoring 32.6 goals per game, Györ can be unstoppable if in top form.

Adding that experienced key players like Anita Görbicz and Eduarda Amorim can win their last DELO EHF Champions League title with the Hungarian side can only be a bigger incentive for this powerhouse.