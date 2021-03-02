Magdeburg seal group victory

A ninth win in 10 group matches for SC Magdeburg confirmed they would progress to the European League Last 16 in top spot after being pushed all the way by CSKA.

It was tight match, especially in first 30 minutes with both teams in the lead at some point. The final score flattered the guests somewhat as it was neck and neck for 20 minutes of the second half before Magdeburg broke loose.

GROUP C

HC CSKA (RUS) vs SC Magdeburg (GER) 27:35 (17:18)

CSKA led 6:3 early on before Tobias Thulin’s saves helped Magdeburg catch up

the last ten minutes of the match were decisive as Magdeburg scored six consecutive goals and CSKA failed to score in the last seven minutes of the duel

goalkeepers Tobias Thulin and right wing Tim Hornke brought the win for Magdeburg

while the home team saw their 66 per cent shot efficiency drop to 55 in the second half, Magdeburg’s rose from 75 to 78

Crucial saves from Tobias Thulin

Magdeburg celebrated in Moscow as group C winners. It was a goal for goal match until the 50th minute, with CSKA keeping up with their opponents and even leading couple of times.

Alongside an efficient offense, mainly through Tim Hornke and his nine goals, one of the most important links in tonight’s victory was Tobias Thulin. This 25-year-old goalkeeper had 15 saves, most of them in crucial parts the match. The Swede helped his team to stay in touch in the first half and create a decisive lead in the second.