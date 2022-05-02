The final tournament of the EHF European League Women 2021/22 season will see hosts Viborg HK, CS Minaur Baia Mare, Herning-Ikast Håndbold, and SG BBM Bietigheim aim for the trophy and become the successors of last season's inaugural winners from Nantes.

The nominations are as follows:

Semi-final 2, Saturday 14 May at 15:30 CEST:

Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

Referees: Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu, Mehtap Simsek (Turkey)

Delegates: Janka Stasova (Slovakia, EHF Comptrollers), Rositza Dimkova (Bulgaria)

Semi-final 1, Saturday 14 May at 18:00 CEST:

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Referees: Ioanna Christidi, Ioanna Papamatthaiou (Greece)

Delegates: Anja Freser (Slovenia), Alan Grima (Malta, EHF Court of Handball)

3/4 placement match, Sunday 15 May at 15:30 CEST:

Loser Viborg/Baia Mare vs Loser Herning-Ikast/Bietigheim

Referees: Marina Duplii, Olena Pobedrina (Ukraine)

Final, Sunday 15 May at 18:00 CEST:

Winner Viborg/Baia Mare vs Winner Herning-Ikast/Bietigheim

Referees: Vanja Antic, Jelena Jakovljevic (Serbia)

Energi Viborg EHF Finals 2022: