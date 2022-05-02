Referees & delegates nominated for Energi Viborg EHF Finals
With the event now less than two weeks away, the EHF has nominated the referees and delegates for the Energi Viborg EHF Finals 2022 on 14/15 May in Denmark.
The final tournament of the EHF European League Women 2021/22 season will see hosts Viborg HK, CS Minaur Baia Mare, Herning-Ikast Håndbold, and SG BBM Bietigheim aim for the trophy and become the successors of last season's inaugural winners from Nantes.
The nominations are as follows:
Semi-final 2, Saturday 14 May at 15:30 CEST:
Herning-Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Referees: Pinar Ünlü Hatipoglu, Mehtap Simsek (Turkey)
Delegates: Janka Stasova (Slovakia, EHF Comptrollers), Rositza Dimkova (Bulgaria)
Semi-final 1, Saturday 14 May at 18:00 CEST:
Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)
Referees: Ioanna Christidi, Ioanna Papamatthaiou (Greece)
Delegates: Anja Freser (Slovenia), Alan Grima (Malta, EHF Court of Handball)
3/4 placement match, Sunday 15 May at 15:30 CEST:
Loser Viborg/Baia Mare vs Loser Herning-Ikast/Bietigheim
Referees: Marina Duplii, Olena Pobedrina (Ukraine)
Final, Sunday 15 May at 18:00 CEST:
Winner Viborg/Baia Mare vs Winner Herning-Ikast/Bietigheim
Referees: Vanja Antic, Jelena Jakovljevic (Serbia)
Energi Viborg EHF Finals 2022:
- Tournament Management: Henrik La Cour (EHF First Vice President Finances), Bente Aksnes (EHF ExeC Member), David Szlezak (EHFM Managing Director)
- Disciplinary Commission: Rui Coelho (Chairman Disciplinary Commission for the Energi Viborg EHF Finals 2022)