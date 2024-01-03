Hamburg tickets for Men’s EHF EURO 2024 now on discount

Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be hosted for the first time in Germany, which gives fans an amazing opportunity to explore six cities while attending the matches. Hamburg and Cologne will co-host the main round matches, as Barclays Arena and LANXESS arena will be in the centre of an amazing handball spectacle.

Starting on 4 January (at 0:00 CET), all public tickets (does not include the VIP category) can be acquired with 20 per cent discount until 7 January 2024 (at 23:59 CET). This offer has limited availability, as the 20 per cent discount includes 1,000 tickets for 17 and 23 January and 300 tickets for 19 and 21 January. Those interested in purchasing the Hamburg tickets available will attend the matches of one main round group of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 .

For more information about the tickets and competition schedule, visit the dedicated webpage for Men’s EHF EURO 2024: https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024/.