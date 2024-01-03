3 nations have been part of all 16 Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments including 2024: France, Croatia and Spain; Denmark, Germany and Sweden will play their 15th EHF EURO
3 EHF EURO 2024 participants are making their debuts at Men’s European Championships: Greece, Georgia and Faroes Islands
3 nations won all their six qualifiers on the way towards Germany 2024: France, Portugal and Austria
3 times Croatia have been Men’s EHF EURO finalists, but have never taken the trophy
3 – every time France has made it to the EHF EURO final, they have won it: in 2006, 2010 and 2014
3 different Czech players have been top scorers of Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments: Jan Filip, Filip Jicha and Ondrzej Zdrahala – no other nation can count more top scorers
3 players have each been awarded as MVP of Men’s EHF EURO final tournaments twice: Ivano Balic, Nikola Karabatic and Jim Gottfridsson
3 nations only have won the full set of Men’s EHF EURO medals: Germany, Denmark and Spain. France have never won silver, Sweden and Russia have never won bronze, Croatia have never won gold
4 Men’s EHF EURO hosts have made it to the final on home soil and left with silver: Spain in 1996, Slovenia in 2004, Serbia in 2012 and Denmark in 2014
4 - a Swedish player has been awarded MVP of a Men’s EHF EURO four times: Magnus Andersson in 1994, Magnus Wislander in 2002 and Jim Gottfridsson in 2018 and 2022
5 - Sweden have been Men’s EHF EURO champions five times, making them record holders – after a 20-year long wait they took their latest trophy in 2022
5 Swedish players were four-time EHF EURO champions: Ola Lindgren, Staffan Olsson, Stefan Lövgren, Magnus Wislander, Martin Frandesjö
6 different nations have been Men’s EHF EURO champions: Sweden, Russia, Germany, France, Denmark and Spain
6 cities host the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany: Dusseldorf, Munich, Berlin, Mannheim, Hamburg and Cologne
9 medals have been won by Spain at the Men’s EHF EURO to top this ranking ahead of Denmark (7), Sweden and Croatia (each 6)
12 different countries have won medals at Men’s EHF EURO events: Sweden, Russia, Germany, France, Denmark, Spain, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, Yugoslavia, Norway and Iceland
13 goals is the biggest gap in a Men’s EHF EURO final, in the maiden edition in 1994, when Sweden beat Russia 34:21
15 Men’s EHF EURO tournaments have been played – in 15 different countries. Croatia is the only country, which hosted the final tournament twice outright (2000 and 2018); the 2020 hosts Sweden, Norway and Austria had been individual hosts before, while the 2022 edition was the first to be played in two countries.
17 nations have been represented in the Men’s EHF EURO All-star teams since 1994
19 teams, which qualified for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, were part of the previous finals tournament in 2022
24 - the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will be the third edition to feature 24 teams, after 2020 and 2022
28 - Romania have waited 28 years for their third ever appearance at a Men’s EHF EURO, after qualifying in 1994 and 1996
65 goals were scored by Norwegian Sander Sagosen to become the best scorer at a single EHF EURO finals tournament, 2020 in Sweden, Norway and Austria