1 – for the first time a Men’s EHF EURO is hosted in Germany

1 – for the first time since 24 teams began taking part in the Men’s EHF EURO, a single nation hosts the event

1 host only has won the gold medals at the Men’s EHF EURO so far: Sweden in 2002

1 team – again Sweden – has managed to win the Men’s EHF EURO three times in a row: 1998, 2000, 2002; Spain were close to doing so, but lost the 2022 final 26:27 against Sweden after winning gold in 2018 and 2020

1 German has ever been awarded EHF EURO MVP: Daniel Stephan in 1998; Thomas Knorr, father of current national team player Juri Knorr, is Germany’s only top scorer at an EHF EURO, netting 41 times in Spain 1996

1 time – at the Men’s EHF EURO 2008 in Norway, three players shared the top scorer award: Ivano Balic (Croatia), Lars Christiansen (Denmark) and Nikola Karabatic (France), all with 44 goals, and all three represented the medalists

1 team in 15 editions of the Men’s EHF EURO has made it to a semi-final but never won a medal: Poland in 2010 in Austria

1 - only one men’s team has been EHF EURO champion, World Champion and Olympic champion at the same time: France in 2010 and 2015

1 top scorer only – Lars Christiansen in 2008 – won the gold medal at the same EHF EURO.

1 player can become the first Non-Swedish player to win four EHF EURO trophies: Frenchman Nikola Karabatic, who won the trophy in 2006, 2010 and 2014

1 Dane – Hans Lindberg – can win his third EHF EURO trophy after 2008 and 2012

2 times in Men’s EHF EURO history has the top scorer also been awarded the MVP: Nikola Karabatic in 2008 and Filip Jicha in 2010

2 current head coaches of the 24 participants have been EHF EURO champions as players: Staffan Olsson (coach of the Netherlands with Sweden) and French coach Guillaume Gille with France.

2 coaches have steered countries other than their home nations to the winners’ podium at Men’s EHF EURO events: Icelander Dagur Sigurdsson with Germany in 2016 and Norwegian Glenn Solberg with Sweden in 2022