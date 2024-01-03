20221015

Spark of genius: Alex Dujshebaev on performing under pressure

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
03 January 2024, 17:00

In the third episode of our mini-documentary series - “Alex Dujshebaev - Spark of genius”, we take a look back at Spain’s journey throughout the competition and put the spotlight on Alex Dujshebaev’s return to glory after a heartbreaking defeat in the EHF EURO 2016 finals. The premiere of the episode takes place on 3 January, at 17:00 CET on our Home of Handball YouTube channel. Previous episodes cover Andreas Wolff’s outstanding defence skills (Andreas Wolff - Unleashing the Beast) and Domagoj Duvnjak’s chase for a podium with Croatia (Domagoj Duvnjak - Golden Dreams).

Two trophies, two silver medals and one bronze medal in the past five editions of the Men’s EHF EURO make Spain a powerful contender for this year’s competition in Germany. Under Jordi Ribera’s leadership, the Spanish squad has become more united and stronger than ever, turning into a dangerous opponent for any team. Part of their success is due to Alex Dujshebaev’s genius, who makes a comeback at the EHF EURO 2024 after missing the previous edition due to an injury. 

Since 2014, Spain haven’t missed the semi-finals at the Men’s EHF EURO. It’s safe to say that they have had the opportunity to celebrate some great achievements - including back-to-back EHF EURO titles in 2018 and 2020 -, but it hasn’t always been easy. The finals of the EHF EURO 2016 was when the Spanish team suffered one of the most difficult losses, against Germany (24:17).

“We simply have to accept that we were worse than them that day,” admitted Alex Dujshebaev, at that time at his first appearance at the EHF EURO. An underwhelming performance was a turning point for the team, and with Jordi Ribera at the helm Spain would start to regain their confidence. 

“The truth is that Jordi was a change, a big change,” one that was more than welcome at the time. With big names in the squad, such as Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, Jorge Maqueda and Alex Dujshebaev, the new coach began to build up a compact team. “Starting with September 2016, especially from 2017 on, our idea was to create a project.”

It didn’t take long for the results to appear. In 2018 Spain grabbed the EHF EURO trophy after an intense match against Sweden, one of Ribera’s first and most important achievements with the team. As history tends to repeat itself, the EHF EURO 2022 final was a reenactment of the one in 2018, but this time Sweden got to celebrate after a heart-stopping 27:26 win.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20221015 ESP GER Á. Dujshebaev 2

Two years after their 2018 title, the Spanish squad found themselves close to the golden medal once again, this time facing Slovenia in the semi-finals. Everything seemed to go as planned for the favourites, until the Slovenians picked up the pace and erased the five-goal gap. It was time for Alex Dujshebaev to show what he was capable of.

“I felt like damn, we have to go all in”, and he didn’t hesitate for one second.

What makes a handball genius? It seems to be a combination of talent, dedication and, as Alex Dujshebaev shows, the ability to work well under pressure. With a last-minute goal, the Spanish right back secured a 34:32 win for his team, one of the many moments in which he proved to be an important pillar for his colleagues. 

“Alex is one of those you always want to have on the court in the last two minutes”.

The EHF EURO 2020 finals will forever remain in the history books as one of the most nail-biting matches of the competition. A great start from Croatia didn’t intimidate Jordi Ribera’s boys, who picked up the pace and levelled the game with only four minutes to go. 

“Considering how the game was going, it was so even that our thought was to secure every possession, every single defence, every single attack.”

Once again, it was up to Dujshebaev to help the team. The defending champions had a one-goal advantage with 30 seconds left on the clock. “I have always been aware of that pressure, but I underline that I feel that the team trusts me.”

A miraculous shot from Alex Dujshebaev took the opposing team’s defence by surprise. “Maybe it wasn’t a normal throw, it was a much more surprising shot which is not that common. On top of that, it was between the defender’s legs.”

Another genius move from the right back player meant that Spain could finally celebrate a second consecutive win at the EHF EURO. “It’s the moment when you scream, celebrate, you don’t even know what happened, you just know it went in.”

Photo credits: J. L. Recio / RFEBM 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

KLAHN 12.03.23 615466
Previous Article Hamburg tickets for Men’s EHF EURO 2024 now on discount

Latest news

More News