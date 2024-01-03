Spark of genius: Alex Dujshebaev on performing under pressure

Two trophies, two silver medals and one bronze medal in the past five editions of the Men’s EHF EURO make Spain a powerful contender for this year’s competition in Germany. Under Jordi Ribera’s leadership, the Spanish squad has become more united and stronger than ever, turning into a dangerous opponent for any team. Part of their success is due to Alex Dujshebaev’s genius, who makes a comeback at the EHF EURO 2024 after missing the previous edition due to an injury.

Since 2014, Spain haven’t missed the semi-finals at the Men’s EHF EURO. It’s safe to say that they have had the opportunity to celebrate some great achievements - including back-to-back EHF EURO titles in 2018 and 2020 -, but it hasn’t always been easy. The finals of the EHF EURO 2016 was when the Spanish team suffered one of the most difficult losses, against Germany (24:17).

“We simply have to accept that we were worse than them that day,” admitted Alex Dujshebaev, at that time at his first appearance at the EHF EURO. An underwhelming performance was a turning point for the team, and with Jordi Ribera at the helm Spain would start to regain their confidence.

“The truth is that Jordi was a change, a big change,” one that was more than welcome at the time. With big names in the squad, such as Gonzalo Perez de Vargas, Jorge Maqueda and Alex Dujshebaev, the new coach began to build up a compact team. “Starting with September 2016, especially from 2017 on, our idea was to create a project.”

It didn’t take long for the results to appear. In 2018 Spain grabbed the EHF EURO trophy after an intense match against Sweden, one of Ribera’s first and most important achievements with the team. As history tends to repeat itself, the EHF EURO 2022 final was a reenactment of the one in 2018, but this time Sweden got to celebrate after a heart-stopping 27:26 win.