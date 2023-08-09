Handball's legends show how to Respect Your Talent

RYT ambassadors Anja Althaus, Katarina Bulatovic, Andrea Lekic and Siraba Dembélé Pavlović will all share their knowledge and experience with the up-and-coming stars of handball at one of the three RYT Player of the Match events this week.

The players will talk to the young talents about the importance of off-court topics including media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, holding down dual careers, and nutrition.

Althaus and Bulatovic will attend the Player of the Match event at the W17 EHF EURO in Montenegro on Thursday 10 August; Lekic is the ambassador at the W17 EHF Championship in Azerbaijan on Friday 11 August; while Dembélé Pavlović will be at the W17 EHF Championship in Türkiye, also on Friday.

The three tournaments all run until Sunday, when the champions will be decided.

In the next step of the RYT programme in 2023, the All-star Team players of all YAC events are invited to the three-day RYT Camp in December, where those off-court topics will be explored in even more detail with RYT experts and ambassadors.

Also, the RYT app will be soon available for the potential stars of the future. In the app, they will be able to sharpen their off-court skills, for instance through learning content, quizzes, and how-to from the ambassadors.

Photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff