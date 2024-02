Following a motion of the competitions department, the Men’s 20 and Men’s 18 EHF Championships this summer have been awarded to Kosovo and Slovakia.

Kosovo will host the Men’s 18 EHF Championships II (with seven teams) and the Men’s 20 EHF Championship (with 12 teams). The former will be played between 12 and 18 August, the latter between 13 and 21 July.

The Men’s 18 EHF Championship I (with eight teams) was awarded to Slovakia. It will also be played in between 12 and 18 August.

A more extensive report on EHF EXEC meeting will be published later this week.