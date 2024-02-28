Draws to set stage for summer's M18 and M20 competitions

There will be 24 teams participating at the M18 and M20 EHF EUROs in Montenegro and Slovenia for the first time. The M20 EHF Championship in Kosovo will have 12 teams, while the M18 EHF Championships in Slovakia and Kosovo will have eight and seven teams respectively.

The participating teams in all competitions are sorted into pots which are seeded based on previous competitions including the M18 EHF EURO Qualification Tournaments, the current YAC ranking list for the relevant age group, and for the M20 EHF Championship, the final result of the M18 EHF Championships 2022.

For the M20 EHF EURO, two teams out of Austria, Czechia and North Macedonia, which all have the same current ranking, will be drawn into pot 3 before the main draw with the third team going into pot 4. A similar situation applies for Belgium, Estonia and Georgia for the M20 EHF Championships, with one team drawn into pot 2 and two into pot 3.

For the M18 EHF EURO, the M20 EHF EURO and the M18 EHF Championship in Slovakia, pots 4 and 3 will be drawn first into rows 4 and 3, before pot 1 is drawn into row 1. The hosts, who are all in pot 2, will then have the right to choose their group, before the rest of pot 2 is drawn. The M20 EHF Championship has the same procedure, except with only three pots.

For the M18 EHF Championship in Kosovo, pot 1 will be drawn last after the hosts have chosen their group.

M18 EHF EURO 2024

Pot 1: Spain, Germany, Sweden, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland

Pot 2: Hungary, Slovenia, Montenegro, Portugal, Norway, France

Pot 3: Serbia, Faroe Islands, Poland, Czechia, Switzerland, Austria

Pot 4: Greece, North Macedonia, Romania, Israel, Ukraine, Italy

M20 EHF EURO 2024

Pot 1: Spain, Sweden, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Denmark

Pot 2: Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Iceland, Montenegro

Pot 3: Serbia, France, Poland, Italy, two teams from Austria/Czechia/North Macedonia

Pot 4: one team from Austria/Czechia/North Macedonia, Ukraine, Israel, Switzerland, Romania, Greece

M18 EHF Championship (Slovakia)

Pot 1: Latvia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Pot 2: Slovakia, Lithuania

Pot 3: Estonia, Netherlands

Pot 4: Türkiye, Finland

M18 EHF Championship (Kosovo)

Pot 1: Kosovo, Luxembourg

Pot 2: Georgia, Bulgaria

Pot 3: Great Britain, Belgium

Pot 4: Azerbaijan

M20 EHF Championship

Pot 1: Luxembourg, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania

Pot 2: Slovakia, Türkiye, Kosovo, one team from Belgium/Estonia/Georgia

Pot 3: two teams from Belgium/Estonia/Georgia, Bulgaria, Great Britain