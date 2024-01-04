The race for the last ten M18 EHF EURO 2024 tickets begins

The 2024 edition of the Men’s 18 EHF EURO will take place in Montenegro, with fourteen teams already set for the final tournament. The teams pre-qualified for the event are previous champions Spain, hosts Montenegro, as well as Sweden, Germany, Croatia, Denmark, Iceland, Hungary, Slovenia, Portugal, Norway, France, Serbia, and the Faroe Islands.

Following the qualification tournaments draw in the summer of 2023, the teams have been sorted into five groups, with four participants each. First two teams in each group after the qualifying round will book a seat for the M18 EHF EURO 2024.

the 2022 edition saw Spain grabbing their second gold medal in the history of the competition

group A will witness some interesting battles between Netherlands, Greece, Lithuania and Italy, as the latter will hope to make a good impression at this year’s tournament, after they finished 16th in 2022

Italy's goal is to follow in the footsteps of their women’s team, who celebrated winning the W19 EHF Championship in Kosovo last year

neighbours Kosovo and North Macedonia both fight for the top places in group B, but they will also have to face Switzerland and Slovakia in order to book their ticket to the final tournament

Poland are among the favourites in group C, as they were the best-placed team at the previous edition of the competition; Israel, Luxembourg and Bosnia Herzegovina make up the rest of the group

Czechia share group D with Ukraine, Türkiye and Estonia, while group E consists of Austria, Romania, Latvia and Finland

How to follow the M18 EHF EURO 2024 qualification round

The qualification round for the remaining ten seats kicks off on Friday, 5 January and ends on Sunday, 7 January. Three matches in three days for all 20 teams in the qualification round means that we’ll witness an amazing and intense show put on by young talents all over Europe.

The two best-ranked teams in each group will progress to the final tournament in Montenegro. The teams that end the qualification round on the third and fourth places in each group will play the M18 EHF Championship 2024.