Helle Thomsen: “We kept the dream of the EHF Finals alive”

Nantes are the only team out of the four in Graz that have previously played at the EHF Finals Women. H.C. Dunarea Braila, CS Gloria 2018 BN and Storhamar Handball Elite are the debutants, but Thomsen says there is no pressure on her team. Every team that has made it to Graz is a strong opponent.
“We don't have pressure just because Nantes are former winners. We don't think about what has happened in the past. When you are playing those kinds of matches, the final tournaments, for the first time it can be difficult. I experienced that with my former team Midtjylland and we were in shock. Here, you have no such team.”
“When you see all the players that are here in Graz, you know they are all amazing players. They have been in the national teams and have played in high pressure games in European competitions. They all strive to be great”, adds Thomsen.
The handball fans in Graz are looking forward to two days of excitement, drama and celebrations in Raiffeisen Sportpark. For teams, on the other hand, it is another level of excitement.
“If you want to win in the semi-final you have to have the best day and also be like that in the final. It is all about mentality, who is the strongest. Especially if you lose the semi-final game and have to fight for the third place. In the final, every little thing counts - every save, how you enter the game… It is a whole other level,” explains Thomsen.
Experienced head coach Thomsen, who also won the Cup Winner's Cup with FC Midtjylland in 2015, knows what it means to be part of the final games and big tournaments and wants all the players to take the most out of it. Those memories are what is left.
“Being a part of the final tournament is a special thing, to be here with three other teams, a lot of journalists, and the whole atmosphere. You can feel the extra energy. Sometimes, you need to take a break for a moment from the job and enjoy it because it goes by so fast that you can forget it. This is a special moment. You never know if you are going to be able to come here again.”