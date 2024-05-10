Helle Thomsen: “We kept the dream of the EHF Finals alive”

The Danish coach took over the helm in Nantes in February 2022 and managed to lead the team straight to their second EHF Finals Women, which according to Helle Thomsen's words was not an easy task.

Their season was not perfect and had its ups and downs. In group C, they finished second behind CS Gloria 2018 BN with three wins, one draw and two defeats, before a new rise in the quarter-finals where they were convincing against Sola HK.

“The season has not been easy for us. There have been ups and downs but we were good, we kept this dream alive and the goal was to go to the EHF Finals. It has been our dream throughout the whole season. I am happy for the girls and the group that we are in Graz.”

Helle Thomsen will leave the club at the end of the season, together with a good number of players. Even though it is not easy to part ways, coach Thomsen only looks on the bright side and wishes to bid farewell with a trophy.

“The idea for Nantes in the summer was to have a team for the EHF Champions League. We brought new players and increased the level. Everything changed in November 2023. All that left an impact.”

“I felt a little bit down and it was hard at the time, but now I only have one focus - for us to play well and see how far we can go. We want to end the season as best as we can, to have a reward for all of us who are leaving the club. It would mean a lot to each of us.”