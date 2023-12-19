Here to explain: How a perfect diet is Germany's secret to success

In 2019, Nils Walbrecht applied to the German Handball Federation and asked if they needed a chef. At the “German Handball Day” 2019 and other courses, he was a kind of test cook, his food was tasty, his creations were praised - and since then he has always been there when Germany coach Alfred Gislason and his national players meet.

Before a big tournament such as a World Championship or an EHF EURO, Walbrecht contacts the chefs at the team hotels early on to discuss freshness and quality, and of course what should be served on which day. He then stands at the stove himself with the chefs from the team hotel.

“In general, the collaboration with the chefs went very well; sometimes I had to convince them why someone else would be cooking in their kitchen and telling them what dishes would be served when,” says Walbrecht.

This means that the teams have different meals in the same team hotel. At the EHF EURO 2024 in Germany, things will be easier for Walbrecht simply because there are no language barriers in the kitchen, but also because he obviously knows the supplier network in Germany much better – and he knows what fresh food he gets where.

“It's about variety, quality, freshness, but also, for example, how much sugar or fat is used in cooking, which is communicated in detail in advance. And of course the dishes are adapted to the local conditions and what is available fresh,” says Walbrecht, who previously worked for several top German chefs such as Johann Lafer or in ‘Aqua’, a three-star restaurant in Wolfsburg.

“It's always exciting to get involved with new colleagues in the hotel kitchens, and of course it varies completely how many chefs I have to help me,” explains Walbrecht. “Unfortunately many chefs changed jobs in Covid times, so there aren’t that many of us anymore.”