Here to explain: How a perfect diet is Germany's secret to success

At an EHF EURO, Walbrecht is responsible for four meals per day for 30 people: breakfast, lunch, the snack before games and dinner. For breakfast, for example, there is homemade Bircher muesli, homemade porridge, baked muesli with berries and a berry-ginger shot to strengthen the immune system.
“At the start of tournament preparation, this shot is given several times a day to properly build up the immune system,” says Walbrecht.
After every game or training session, the players immediately receive a shake with lots of protein and nutrients - in different flavours, all according to his own recipe, sometimes with red berries, sometimes with bananas.
“In the first 30 minutes after physical exertion, the body absorbs all the nutrients like a sponge, so things have to happen quickly after the game.”
Fish is on the menu at least once a day for lunch or dinner. On match days and the evening before games, red meat and hearty dishes are taboo. But there is also a goulash or something similar for the German team in preparation. In general, the chef prefers more easily digestible dishes such as turkey, chicken or veal.
“I control purchases at the team hotels, so I know exactly what’s on the buffet,” says Walbrecht. It is important that carbohydrate stores are always well filled during a tournament. "We use only whole-grain muesli, whole-grain rice, whole-grain pasta or sweet potatoes, and I always mix oat flakes with the spinach because of the carbohydrates."
The snack before the games is always structured similarly: sometimes meat, sometimes fish, sometimes rice, sometimes puree, sometimes pasta - and always a homemade rice pudding.
“Of course it depends on when the game is played. If we play in the afternoon, lunch is smaller, if we play late in the evening there are even small portions to take away on the bus or even for the cabin, then usually a banana cake and dried fruit,” Walbrecht adds.
The chef’s famous oatmeal cookies and energy balls are also popular with the players , who eat the last energy intake with fruit and carbohydrates immediately before warming up.
From the post-game shake onwards, the diet is designed to not only replenish energy stores, but also to support rapid recovery.
“After a game, the players still have a lot of adrenaline and can't fall asleep easily, so dinner shouldn't be too heavy in their stomachs to be digestible quickly. Because the most important thing to regenerate properly is sleep,” says the chef.