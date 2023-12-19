Microsoftteams

EHF Grassroots convention to bring prominent voices together

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
19 December 2023, 12:30

The upcoming EHF Grassroots Convention is primed to delve into the core elements of sports, boasting a lineup of speakers who bring valuable perspectives to the world of handball. Among them, Frank Ludolph and Radmila Turner emerge as notable figures with rich backgrounds in sports development for UEFA and FIBA respectively. 

Frank Ludolph, is presently leading UEFA's Technical Development, brings extensive experience in football education. His session, "The Importance of Grassroots Football - A Pan-European Perspective," promises enlightening insights derived from years of involvement in football's fundamental aspects.

Radmila Turner, Head of National Federations, Youth & Anti-doping at FIBA, offers a unique blend of professional sports expertise and administrative prowess. Her contributions to strategic development programs and anti-doping management contribute to a nuanced understanding of sports integrity.

Ludolph and Turner are set to provide valuable insights into the foundational role of grassroots efforts in shaping a sport like handball and its landscape. The convention aims to foster discussions and knowledge sharing, offering attendees a deeper understanding of sports development from various angles and from different sporting directions. With these speakers at the forefront, the event anticipates delivering engaging sessions for all stakeholders invested in nurturing grassroots handball and, more generally, grassroots sports.

The event brings together an impressive array of handball experts and keynote speakers, hailing from both the handball domain and beyond. Their expertise spans coaching, education, safeguarding, and the presentation of exemplary cases. Further noteworthy speakers include Folker Hellmund, EOC EU Office Director; Sergio Lara-Bercial, ICOACHKIDS Co-founder and Leeds Beckett University's Sport Coaching Professor; Carlos Prieto, Share & Play founder and former elite player; Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais, an EHF expert representing the French National Federation's kindergarten handball initiative; Alex Gehrer, a distinguished EHF beach handball authority; and Martin Goepfert, a respected figure within the German Handball Federation's board.

With more than 25 speakers sharing insights across four conference rooms simultaneously, this event is an invaluable opportunity. A full timeline can be downloaded below

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

About...

The single-day event is scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2024, running from 09:00 to 16:00 CET at TU Munich, Campus im Olympiapark, Connollystrasse 32, 80809 Munich.

Furthermore, an exhibition and networking space will be available throughout the event, featuring companies and organisations showcasing their products and services. Explore the offerings from Benz and Handballcampus Munich, offering glimpses into the future.

Attendees will also have the chance to purchase tickets for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 group C matches taking place in the evening (priced at €65 for CAT 2). The matches include Montenegro versus Iceland and Serbia against Hungary.

For more information click here

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Register now

The registration deadline for the event has been extended to 10 January, 2023. 

Click here to register

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Timeline Grassroots Convention 2024

Download Timeline Here 295.6 kB
Microsoftteams Image (3)
20231215 Here To Explain Nils Walbrecht 2
Previous Article Here to explain: How a perfect diet is Germany's secret to success
261A1819
Next Article Rikke Granlund: “I have a lot of expectations this season”

Latest news

More News