EHF Grassroots convention to bring prominent voices together

Frank Ludolph, is presently leading UEFA's Technical Development, brings extensive experience in football education. His session, "The Importance of Grassroots Football - A Pan-European Perspective," promises enlightening insights derived from years of involvement in football's fundamental aspects.

Radmila Turner, Head of National Federations, Youth & Anti-doping at FIBA, offers a unique blend of professional sports expertise and administrative prowess. Her contributions to strategic development programs and anti-doping management contribute to a nuanced understanding of sports integrity.

Ludolph and Turner are set to provide valuable insights into the foundational role of grassroots efforts in shaping a sport like handball and its landscape. The convention aims to foster discussions and knowledge sharing, offering attendees a deeper understanding of sports development from various angles and from different sporting directions. With these speakers at the forefront, the event anticipates delivering engaging sessions for all stakeholders invested in nurturing grassroots handball and, more generally, grassroots sports.

The event brings together an impressive array of handball experts and keynote speakers, hailing from both the handball domain and beyond. Their expertise spans coaching, education, safeguarding, and the presentation of exemplary cases. Further noteworthy speakers include Folker Hellmund, EOC EU Office Director; Sergio Lara-Bercial, ICOACHKIDS Co-founder and Leeds Beckett University's Sport Coaching Professor; Carlos Prieto, Share & Play founder and former elite player; Vanessa Patucca-Bourgeais, an EHF expert representing the French National Federation's kindergarten handball initiative; Alex Gehrer, a distinguished EHF beach handball authority; and Martin Goepfert, a respected figure within the German Handball Federation's board.



With more than 25 speakers sharing insights across four conference rooms simultaneously, this event is an invaluable opportunity. A full timeline can be downloaded below.