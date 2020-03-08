Herning-Ikast overcome trouble to progress
Herning-Ikast qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF Cup, but the Danish team went through a shaky phase around half-time before securing a 28:26 win and a 57:52 victory on aggregate.
- Bistrita-Nasaud did lead by four goals in the first half but were unable to hold on
- Herning-Ikast are in the Women’s EHF Cup semi-final for the second year in succession
- The Danish club will face HC Podravka Vegeta in the semi-final
- Jeanett Kristiansen scored nine goals for Herning-Ikast, Nicoleta Dinca seven for Bistrita
QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Herning-Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud (ROU) 28:26 (12:15)
Bistrita seemed to be determined to catch up with the 29:26 deficit from the first leg in a hurry.
After a series of two-goal leads, they levelled the aggregate score for the first time at 11:8 after 23 minutes.
With five minutes left of the first half, they were even four up at 13:9 before still leading by the crucial three goals at half-time.
Bistrita held on to their three-goal lead for a short while in the second half, but Herning-Ikast turned the game on its head, scoring five goals in a row, to which the guests had no reply.
With a two-goal win on the day and a five-goal aggregate win, Herning-Ikast can now look forward to a semi-final against HC Podravka Vegeta.