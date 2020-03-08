EC Odense Through To Semi Finals After Thriller
EHF European Cup

Odense through to semi-finals after thriller

Peter Bruun / cor08 March 2020, 17:30

Odense Håndbold are ready for the semi-finals of the Women’s EHF Cup, but they were unable to decide the tie against Handball Club Lada until the very last minute.

Still, though a 34:30 win, the Danish team are through 62:61 on aggregate.

  • Odense were leading by five early in the second half, but Lada ensured a tense finale ensued
  • Odense will take on reigning champions Siófok KC Hungary in the semi-final
  • Ingvild Bakkerud scored six goals for Odense, Valeria Kirdiasheve seven for Lada

QUARTER-FINAL, SECOND LEG
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Handball Club Lada (RUS) 34:30 (20:16)

In the beginning, Lada defended their 31:28 lead from the first match well, leading by a goal or two, but towards the end of the high-scoring first half, Odense took over and led by four at the break.

Odense opened the second half by increasing their lead to five goals a couple of times, but Lada fought back and cut the deficit to a single goal on a couple of occasions.

Odense went four ahead again, and when Mie Højlund made it 34:29 with 27 seconds left, the matter was decided and the Danish club booked a semi-final date against defending champions Siófok.

“We knew it would be a tough match because we know it is a really strong team that we had to meet.

“I think we got a fighting win today and that we as a team did it. Everyone fought so hard and everyone did their part, which is why we got the win today,” said Højlund.

 

Previous Article Brest end main round in style with straightforward win against Sävehof
EC Herning Ikast Overcome Trouble To Progress
Next Article Herning-Ikast overcome trouble to progress

Latest news

More News