High interest for hosting EHF EUROs in 2030 and 2032

In total, thirteen different federations have submitted the required letter of intent. In the upcoming bidding process individual as well as joint bids are possible.

Interest for the 2030 and 2032 tournaments has been expressed as follows:

Men’s EHF EURO 2030

Austria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

France

Germany

Poland

Switzerland

Women’s EHF EURO 2030

Montenegro

Serbia

Switzerland

Turkey

Men’s EHF EURO 2032

Austria

Croatia

Estonia

France

Germany

Slovenia

Switzerland

Turkey

Women’s EHF EURO 2032

Denmark

Germany

Montenegro

Poland

Switzerland

Serbia

The European Handball Federation will now provide all interested federations with the staging manual which lists the requirements for hosting an EHF EURO event.

By 1 June 2024 the official applications must be submitted to the EHF. The evaluation and first site visits will take place between July and September 2024.

The final confirmation of all bids received will be done by the EXEC in its September 2024 meeting.

The allocation of the EHF EUROs for 2030 and 2032 is scheduled for 14 December 2024 when the EHF Extraordinary Congress will assemble in Vienna.

Playing dates

Currently foreseen are the following playing periods: