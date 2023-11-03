High interest for hosting EHF EUROs in 2030 and 2032
The first stage of the bidding process for hosting the EHF EURO events in 2030 and 2032 has sparked the interest of several EHF Member Federations.
In total, thirteen different federations have submitted the required letter of intent. In the upcoming bidding process individual as well as joint bids are possible.
Interest for the 2030 and 2032 tournaments has been expressed as follows:
Men’s EHF EURO 2030
- Austria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- France
- Germany
- Poland
- Switzerland
Women’s EHF EURO 2030
- Montenegro
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Turkey
Men’s EHF EURO 2032
- Austria
- Croatia
- Estonia
- France
- Germany
- Slovenia
- Switzerland
- Turkey
Women’s EHF EURO 2032
- Denmark
- Germany
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Switzerland
- Serbia
The European Handball Federation will now provide all interested federations with the staging manual which lists the requirements for hosting an EHF EURO event.
By 1 June 2024 the official applications must be submitted to the EHF. The evaluation and first site visits will take place between July and September 2024.
The final confirmation of all bids received will be done by the EXEC in its September 2024 meeting.
The allocation of the EHF EUROs for 2030 and 2032 is scheduled for 14 December 2024 when the EHF Extraordinary Congress will assemble in Vienna.
Playing dates
Currently foreseen are the following playing periods:
- Men’s EHF EURO 2030: 10 January – 27 January 2030
- Women’s EHF EURO 2030: 28 November – 15 December 2030
- Men’s EHF EURO 2032: 15 January – 1 February 2032
- Women’s EHF EURO 2032: 2 December – 19 December 2032