7th EHF Scientific Conference enhanced with additional workshop

The conference is organised by the European Handball Federation, the Union of University Handball Teachers (UUHT), and the Faculty of Sport of the University of Porto.

Experts from both professional and scientific fields discuss various topics in professional handball, including medical and socio-economical aspects. The focus is on the importance of certain stages in handball education and development, with the goal of promoting handball as a lifelong sport and activity.

The conference programme includes grassroots handball, coaching-related topics, prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, and mental treatment, as well as socio-economic aspects of sports, in particular handball.

The participation fee for the conference in Portugal, subsidised by the EHF, is EUR 100; EHF Commission members, EHF Experts and members of the UUHT are exempt from paying the participation fee. Participating online is also possible and costs EUR 30.

Participants can register here and chose their preferred way of taking part. Deadline for registration is Wednesday 15 November.

The abstracts submission is now closed, and the detailed conference programme will be published soon.

The EHF can already announce a pre-conference workshop with Jesper Bencke on 23 November from 9:00 until 12:00 CET before the 7th EHF Scientific Conference officially starts.

This is an evidence-based workshop on the prevention of acute knee injuries in handball, and its programme is as follows:

9:00-9:30: introduction to knee injury risk factors (theoretical presentation)

9:45-10:30: on-court demonstration of essential principles for injury prevention exercises and group discussion on construction of exercises implementing different neuromuscular and neurocognitive components important for injury prevention

10:40-11:20: in-gym demonstration and discussion of specific and effective exercises targeting the specific risk factors for ACL injuries

11:30-12:00: discussion on the practical implementation of injury prevention, questions, and take-home message

This workshop will not be available online and can only be attended in person. All registered conference participants have free access. It is also possible to attend only the workshop and not the conference itself; the fee for this is EUR 30 and can be paid through this registration link.

Practical information 7th EHF Scientific Conference, 23/24 November 2023

Nearest airport:

- City of Porto, Aeroporto Sá Carneiro

Conference location:

- University of Porto, R. Dr. Plácido da Costa 91, 4200-450 Porto, Portugal

- Institution: FADEUP – Faculdade de Desporto da Universidade do Porto (Sports Faculty of the University of Porto)