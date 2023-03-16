High-profile clashes set the tone for play-offs

In the replays of the 2020/21 play-offs, WHC Buducnost BEMAX will try to get in the way of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria one more time while reaching their 8,000th goal in the competition. The same goes for Team Esbjerg who meet once again with Brest Bretagne after being eliminated two seasons ago.

The Match of the Week sees Krim Mercator Ljubljana host CS Rapid Bucuresti, where coach Kim Rasmussen will make his European debut, two weeks after replacing Carlos Viver in a shock move.

PLAY-OFFS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 19 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV