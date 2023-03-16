As part of the agreement, which has been brokered by Infront, the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner, Town & Country Haus will receive a range of visible rights at the EHF European Championship, such as the referee shirt branding and LED time.

Following the Men’s EHF EUROs in 2020 and 2022, this marks the third time that Town & Country Haus is present at the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament in order to strengthen its brand in several European key markets.

Erik Nitsche, Head of Marketing at Town & Country Haus explains: "Our sponsorship of the Men's EHF EURO has been an important part of our marketing mix for years. We are especially excited to be part of the upcoming EHF EURO in our home market Germany.”

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are pleased to welcome Town & Country Haus to the line-up of partners for the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO. Town & Country Haus has been a part of the handball family since 2020 and we look forward to working together in 2024 and beyond as we continue to foster our cooperation.”

James Chubb, Head of Handball at Infront, said: "Town & Country’s Haus commitment to handball continues and we are delighted to welcome them back for a third EHF EUROs. This long-term partnership is invaluable for both parties, helping create a sense of familiarity with the brand among handball fans."