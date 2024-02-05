The magic in the numbers: KINEXON insights for Men’s EHF EURO 2024

Looking through the vast amounts of data we’ve gathered until the end of the tournament, we can analyse different types of statistics, such as the number of passes or sprints, distance covered, save and goal efficiency, playing time and more others. Let’s start by taking a look at how the best players in the competition stood out.

All-star Team players shining bright

Eight players from six different nations were featured in the All-star Team of the tournament, each one of them having significant contributions for their squads. With 1,383 passes in total and the most assists (53), the MVP and European champion Nedim Remili proved to be an important asset for the French. Only two other All-star Team players managed to exceed 1,000 passes, namely the German centre back Juri Knorr (1,358) and Danish right back Mathias Gidsel (1,261).

The 24-year-old Danish player is at his second consecutive award at the EHF EURO, and rightfully so, as he also stands out among his All-star teammates in other three categories. On average, Gidsel spent a little over 54 minutes on court (54:19), while also covering 32.83 kilometers in total. He managed to do this with an impressive speed as well, reaching a maximum velocity of 29.20 km/h.

In attack, All-star left back Martim Costa managed the same number of goals as Mathias Gidsel (54), but with lower efficiency - 66.7 per cent, compared to the Danish player’s 81.8 per cent. However, Ludovic Fabregas is by far the most efficient offensive player, managing to find the net in 88 per cent of the shots.

In case you’re wondering who was the most efficient goalkeeper at this year’s edition, there’s probably no surprise that Andreas Wolff tops the charts. The German superstar blocked 92 shots (34 per cent efficiency), nine more than Austria’s Constantin Möstl (81 saves, 35.4 per cent efficiency). Third-placed Emil Nielsen managed 78 saves in total, but has the highest efficiency among all the goalkeepers (39.8 per cent).