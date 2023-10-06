Highlight Matches: Spotlight turns to Women's EURO qualifiers

Introduced last year for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers, Highlight Matches improve the fan experience and bring the qualifiers to life.

Highlight matches follow the Match of the Week concept in the EHF Champions League. For each round of the qualification phase, there will be one Highlight match from the EHF EURO Qualifiers, plus matches from the EHF EURO Cup.

The Highlight Matches will receive extensive coverage on the EHF EURO digital channels - including Facebook, Instagram and X - enhanced by the presence of a mobile reporter on site to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-court content.

Every Highlight Match will also have English commentary on EHFTV, to provide extra insight into the action.

In October 2023, the first two rounds of qualifiers phase matches will take place, and the EHF EURO Cup gets underway.

The Highlight matches for October 2023

11.10.2023: EHF EURO Cup - Hungary vs Norway, 19:00 CEST

12.10.2023: Qualifiers phase - Netherlands vs Portugal, 19:30 CEST

15.10.2023: EHF EURO Cup - Austria vs Hungary, 17:00 CEST