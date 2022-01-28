History repeating: again, and again, and again

Is it the day of revenge at Budapest, or will the same teams make it to the finals as at the World Championship 2021 in Egypt?

Just as in Cairo almost exactly a year ago, Spain will play Denmark and France Sweden in the semi-finals of a major tournament. In 2021, Scandinavian neighbours Denmark and Sweden were the finalists and Denmark defended their 2019 title, while Spain beat France to take the bronze medal.

Seven months later, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, three of those teams were in the semi-finals again. Again, Denmark beat Spain, while France had a tough nut to crack to stop Egypt. In the end, France took their third Olympic gold medal (after 2008 and 2012) by beating Denmark to take revenge for the Rio 2016 Olympic final, and Spain won bronze, ahead of Egypt and Sweden.

Going back to the EHF EURO 2018 – guess what? Again, Spain, Sweden, France and Denmark were in the semis, but this time in a different constellation. Spain beat France, Sweden defeated Denmark after extra-time.

In the 2018 final, the ‘Hispanos’ won their first ever EHF EURO trophy, Sweden silver and France took bronze – and Denmark still have to wait for their next EHF EURO medal after silver on home ground in 2014. In the event of two victories at Budapest, Denmark could level with France to have three EHF EURO trophies on their tally.

The only complete exception to history repeating again was the EHF EURO 2020 – when Denmark and France sensationally missed the main round, and co-hosts Sweden missed the semi-finals From the “regular quartet” only Spain were among the top four, winning the final against Croatia. Norway took bronze, beating Slovenia.

The 2022 semi-final quartet combine all EHF EURO titles since 1994, except three (two for Germany, one for Russia). These four teams also combine all EHF EURO trophies since 2006, except for the German triumph in Poland in 2016.