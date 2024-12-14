Summary: Media calls and Excellence Awards on Saturday
The Women's EHF EURO 2024 finalists, Denmark and Norway, as well as France and Hungary who will play for bronze, have media calls on Saturday - and the EHF Excellence Awards in the evening will crown last season's MVPs.
You always have to prepare well. You can never take anything for granted. The day you think you know it all and think you can lay back and chill, you lose the match. You have to be humble, prepare well and see what they have done since our last match in the main round. And then we have to see what we can take from the semi-final. Then you have a better chance, but you never know – it is a final.
It's a strong team. Really strong. We played them many times and we know them so good and they know us also so good, so I think it will be a tough game, of course. It’s a final and we just need to see which team has the day the most. It will be very tough.
Winning gold would be huge. I think it would mean more to Danish people than it would for the Norwegians.
They have been in this situation a lot and I think they have a lot of good, key players all over the place. They know when they have to be there mentally and you can see also in the semi-final yesterday, they really stepped up. They just have so much experience being in these matches. However, we are prepared to take the fight, so we will see if we can manage to keep them behind us and get in revenge for two years ago.
It will be a tough game. We won five days ago, but tomorrow it will be a different game. Hungary are here after 12 years and they want to win a medal. It's incredible for them and it's an achievement. They are strong and want to show they are here. We need to be ready for this and we have to show our strength. Just like in the first game, we need to stop their attack and keep our defence strong.
I would like to change some small things that didn't work against Denmark because we were not on our level, we were just average. My mantra is to improve from game to game, and I want to do this again. I will try to convince my players to fight hard and bring this medal home.
It's just amazing. I think we just find something — some small piece we're looking for a lot of years. Now, the team spirit is amazing and I think we start to believe in ourselves. We start to believe we have a chance against anyone.
We played against France already. I think we have to pay attention for the pivot game because it's their strength. We have to prevent this. Everybody has to be focused. We have to fight as a team, and we have to put 100 per cent and then we will see at the end if it was enough or not.