Summary: Media calls and Excellence Awards on Saturday

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
14 December 2024, 12:00

The Women's EHF EURO 2024 finalists, Denmark and Norway, as well as France and Hungary who will play for bronze, have media calls on Saturday - and the EHF Excellence Awards in the evening will crown last season's MVPs.

17:15

We're wrapping up here for today, but there's more to come on eurohandball.com as the EHF Excellence Awards take place this evening! Find out who the MVPs of the 2023/24 season are and celebrate the rest of the team of the year - see here for how to follow everything live.

Microsoftteams Image
EHF Champions League

Prepare for an unforgettable evening at the EHF Excellence A…

NEWS: Follow the EHF Excellence Awards 2024 and witness one of the most glamorous events in handball.

yesterday

16:45

How could Denmark beat Norway tomorrow? Maren Aardahl thinks she has the answer, and it's Anna Kristensen.

 

 

16:15

Our second big feature of the day focuses on Norway and how they have rebuilt their attack with the likes of Stine Oftedal and Nora Mørk missing. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan talked to some of the players who have featured heavily this tournament - Stine Skogrand, Thale Rushfeldt Deila and Kari Brattset Dale - to see what the secret is that has taken Norway back to the final.

EURO24W Switzerland Vs. Norway 0A0A1740 JE
EHF EURO

A look at Norway’s rebuilt attack

FEATURE: Vying for their 10th Women’s EHF EURO title, Norway mastered the adjustment period following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

today, 3 hours ago

15:45

At the media calls earlier we asked Dorottya Faluvégi to pick her team of the tournament. Here's how she answered.

 

 

15:15

Today the EHF Extraordinary Congress has been meeting and among the decisions they've taken is to decide the hosts of the Men’s EHF EURO 2030, the Men’s EHF EURO 2032 and the Women’s EHF EURO 2032. In total, five nations – Czechia, Denmark, France, Germany, and Poland – will be hosting these flagship events of European handball.

Read more here.

240418Euroauslosung00048
EHF EURO

Five nations to host EHF EURO events in 2030 and 2032

MEDIA RELEASE: At the Extraordinary Congress in Vienna, the EHF member federations have awarded the EHF EUROs in 2030 and 2032 to Czechia, D…

today, 5 hours ago

14:45

At today's media call EHF journalist Danijela Vekić spent a bit of time chatting to French centre back Tamara Horacek about her hopes for the bronze medal match against Hungary, and the attitude she, her team and their new coach Sebastien Gardillou have brought to this EHF EURO. Find out more!

EURO24W France Vs. Romania MAL9884 AM
EHF EURO

Horacek: “We need to get up and do our best against Hungary”

FEATURE: France are aiming to finish the Women's EHF EURO 2024 with a medal as they take on Hungary in the bronze medal match

today, 4 hours ago

14:15

Reigning champions Norway are playing for their 10th title on Sunday, with the chance of sending off their coach Thorir Hergeirsson with yet another trophy. Hergeirsson was characteristically thoughtful at the media call.

EURO24W Final Media Calls 97A2452 AH
You always have to prepare well. You can never take anything for granted. The day you think you know it all and think you can lay back and chill, you lose the match. You have to be humble, prepare well and see what they have done since our last match in the main round. And then we have to see what we can take from the semi-final. Then you have a better chance, but you never know – it is a final.
Thorir Hergeirsson
Head coach, Norway
EURO24W SF2 Hungary Vs. Norway MAL4782 AM
It's a strong team. Really strong. We played them many times and we know them so good and they know us also so good, so I think it will be a tough game, of course. It’s a final and we just need to see which team has the day the most. It will be very tough.
Emilie Hovden
Right wing, Norway

13:40

Denmark are probably the slight underdogs in the final, having lost more games to Norway than they’ve won, especially in the last few years. Here’s what some of the Danes had to say at today’s media call.

EURO24W Final Media Calls 97A2510 AH
Winning gold would be huge. I think it would mean more to Danish people than it would for the Norwegians.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, Denmark
EURO24W Denmark Vs. Netherlands UH10891 UH
They have been in this situation a lot and I think they have a lot of good, key players all over the place. They know when they have to be there mentally and you can see also in the semi-final yesterday, they really stepped up. They just have so much experience being in these matches. However, we are prepared to take the fight, so we will see if we can manage to keep them behind us and get in revenge for two years ago.
Kaja Kamp
Line player, Denmark

13:15

Don’t forget you have until midnight tonight to get your votes in for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 All-star Team – just download the Home of Handball app and pick the nine players who have impressed you most this tournament. The final team will be revealed tomorrow!

 

12:40

At the EHF EURO 2022 France lost the semi-final to Norway, and went on to lose the semi-final to Montenegro, having beaten them earlier in the tournament. This year, they lost the semi-final to Denmark, and now face Hungary, who they beat in the main round. So Sebastien Gardillou and his team are really hoping history isn’t about to repeat itself …

EURO24W Final Media Calls 97A2214 AH
It will be a tough game. We won five days ago, but tomorrow it will be a different game. Hungary are here after 12 years and they want to win a medal. It's incredible for them and it's an achievement. They are strong and want to show they are here. We need to be ready for this and we have to show our strength. Just like in the first game, we need to stop their attack and keep our defence strong.
Orlane Kanor
Left back, France
EURO24W SF1 France Vs. Denmark 97A1998 AH
I would like to change some small things that didn't work against Denmark because we were not on our level, we were just average. My mantra is to improve from game to game, and I want to do this again. I will try to convince my players to fight hard and bring this medal home.
Sebastien Gardillou
Head coach, France

12:20

Today’s media calls have wrapped up, so we’ll bring you some of the best quotes here in the blog.

Hungary have already had their best EHF EURO for years – now they want to go a step further and win their first medal since 2012. They know what to expect in the bronze medal match, having played France in the main round and lost to them.

EURO24W Final Media Calls 97A2148 AH
It's just amazing. I think we just find something — some small piece we're looking for a lot of years. Now, the team spirit is amazing and I think we start to believe in ourselves. We start to believe we have a chance against anyone.
Viktória Gyori-Lukács
Right wing, Hungary
EURO24W Final Media Calls AR32037 AH
We played against France already. I think we have to pay attention for the pivot game because it's their strength. We have to prevent this. Everybody has to be focused. We have to fight as a team, and we have to put 100 per cent and then we will see at the end if it was enough or not.
Nikolett Tóth
Centre back, Hungary

12:00

The media calls are just finishing now, but you can spend a couple of hours in the company of Andrea Lekic, Ana Gros, Bengt Kunkel and a whole host of Women's EHF EURO stars by watching back the live media call video. Enjoy!

 

EURO24W 16Th Extraordinary EHF Congress & 17Th Conference Of Presidents UH26743 UH
