16:45

How could Denmark beat Norway tomorrow? Maren Aardahl thinks she has the answer, and it's Anna Kristensen.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻 𝗡𝘆𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗮𝗵𝗹 highlights Anna Opstrup Kristiansen as Denmark's greatest strength ahead of the final. 🧱🔥



Can she be the difference-maker once again? #ehfeuro2024 #catchthespirit @NORhandball @DanskHaandbold pic.twitter.com/KoVElUxTRu — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) December 14, 2024

16:15

Our second big feature of the day focuses on Norway and how they have rebuilt their attack with the likes of Stine Oftedal and Nora Mørk missing. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan talked to some of the players who have featured heavily this tournament - Stine Skogrand, Thale Rushfeldt Deila and Kari Brattset Dale - to see what the secret is that has taken Norway back to the final.