How Croatia conquered the beach handball world

When Vlatka Šamarinec visited the Jarun Cup in Zagreb as a spectator last week, she realised how much she still misses beach handball, eight years after quitting the sport.

“Oh my god, I just wanted to go on the sand and play. I really miss playing,” the former captain of the Croatia women’s national team says.

Šamarinec turned 40 in April and is a mother now, but still cherishes the many memories.

“Back in those days, times were different. Nobody expected that beach handball would become something so serious,” she says. “I remember my coach from indoor handball, when we told him that we had some preparations for a beach handball tournament, he said: ‘Oh no, you are just fooling around, it is nothing serious.’ But during the years, with all the medals and the good results, they realised it is a big deal.”