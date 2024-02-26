New website provides all info on ebt

No question about the European Beach Handball Tour remains unanswered from now on. With the launch of the official ebt website at beach.eurohandball.com/ebt, the European Handball Federation brings together all pieces of information concerning the popular ebt.

In a visually attractive design with photo galleries, the new website contains key information on all aspects of the tour.

First of all, there is an overview of all tournaments in 2023/24, which will be updated throughout the season. The overview offers essential information on each event, with details on playing dates and venues, links to the tournament website and registration modalities, and – if available – live streams and tickers.

Furthermore, the updated ebt rankings for both the men’s and women’s circuit are available on the new website.

Also, both new and existing tournament organisers will find a wealth of information in the ‘Be Part’ section, which has all the need-to-know details about hosting an ebt event. In the same section, teams can register to play the ebt.

Last but not least, there is an extensive FAQ in the ‘Contact’ section, which also has an online form to ask any other questions or additional information regarding the ebt.

main image: EHF archive