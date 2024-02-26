M57

New website provides all info on ebt

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
26 February 2024, 13:00

The EHF has launched a dedicated website for the European Beach Handball Tour, the annual series of premium beach handball tournaments across Europe. The website provides all relevant information for ebt players, teams, and organisers.

No question about the European Beach Handball Tour remains unanswered from now on. With the launch of the official ebt website at beach.eurohandball.com/ebt, the European Handball Federation brings together all pieces of information concerning the popular ebt.

In a visually attractive design with photo galleries, the new website contains key information on all aspects of the tour.

First of all, there is an overview of all tournaments in 2023/24, which will be updated throughout the season. The overview offers essential information on each event, with details on playing dates and venues, links to the tournament website and registration modalities, and – if available – live streams and tickers.

Furthermore, the updated ebt rankings for both the men’s and women’s circuit are available on the new website.

Also, both new and existing tournament organisers will find a wealth of information in the ‘Be Part’ section, which has all the need-to-know details about hosting an ebt event. In the same section, teams can register to play the ebt.

Last but not least, there is an extensive FAQ in the ‘Contact’ section, which also has an online form to ask any other questions or additional information regarding the ebt.

main image: EHF archive

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240220 EHF EL FUX SPO 18 49 34B
Previous Article Play-off tickets about to be booked in round three
20240226 EURO Q Jerabkova CZE Main
Next Article Markéta Jeřábková: “Czechia are still progressing”

Latest news

More News