How exchange of ideas and transfer of knowledge push handball along

After the Scientific Conference the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in January is fast-approaching, when the EHF Methods Commission holds some spectacular side events – like the Grassroots Convention in Munich.

“The aim is to provide best practice examples in grassroots, different approaches, different tools to teach handball to all the handball community and to give participants access to specialised tools,” says Sequeira. “It will also give the opportunity to participants to share and exchange ideas and experience with the lecturers. The grassroots topic is very important for the circle of handball life because it concerns an important stage to increase the number of handball players all around Europe.”

The EHF EURO 2024 will also be the throw-off for the next generation of EHF Master Coaches, as the renewed and adapted course will start with the first phase in Hamburg, during the main round. “It's always very important to link our education programmes to our top events – in this case future top coaches and the EHF EURO. Education must have a balance between theory and practice and this is the best way, in our opinion,” says Sequeira.

The EHF Methods Commission has a long agenda for 2024, including updating the EHF RINCK CONVENTION. For Sequeira, “it will be an important milestone for the next years. This includes, for instance, the first Level 1 Coach Course organised by the EHF. This is the best way to assure quality and understand immediately its impact”.

In 2024, the series of webinars on different topics will continue, new technical documents for the different stages and topics of the circle of handball life will be published, and the data analysis of the different EHF competitions will be improved. Therefore, the EHF Methods Commission is looking for new partners for different technology topics like VR, data analysis and video tools.

The Commission will involve the new staff of the department at the EHF Office in the different tasks and topics. Sequeira concludes: “Elected members of the methods commission and the professional staff of the EHF must continue to work in a symbiotic relationship.”

