Gerona: “EHF EURO summit of all the work we have done”

Serbia will kick off in the Olympiahalle against Iceland, sixth from the last EHF EURO and a team that fought hard at the 2023 World Championship. Icelandic players are coming with a new head coach, Snorri Gudjónsson, who replaced Gudmundur Gudmundsson in June 2023. Gudjónsson was part of the Icelandic team that won the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2010 in Austria. Therefore, Gerona is aware of the dangers of a strong opponent at the start of the competition.

“Iceland made a huge improvement in the last years, and they have five or six top players who are determined and making all decisions in the game. They have main roles in their clubs while playing in the EHF Champions League. This gives you a clear image of the team we will face at the start of the competition. They also have a new head coach and we know he brought some small changes to the team.”

“We know we will need to make a good transition, especially in defence to stop their fast-paced game. We know how fast they will play. This will be the first match of the tournament. We know the first matches are always harder to play and not the best ones. I hope we will do our best and push Iceland and stop all their strengths,” adds Gerona.

Parallel to Serbia, Gerona was leading French Chartres Métropole Handball, since the start of the 2023/24 season, he has been dedicated only to the Serbian national team. He has focused on young talents, having gathered Serbia’ development team, a sort of second team of players who can be the future.

Apart from standard players like Dejan Milosavljev, Vladimir Cupara, Bogdan Radivojevic, Mijajlo Marsenic, Petar Djordjic and others, Serbia could line up young talents taking the court in Munich.

“We have our main group of players who are now in their thirties. They are mature players with experience and they know this is their chance to do something big. They have been together for a long time and their connection is our strength. Serbia also has a good future with many young talents. Unfortunately, some of them are injured but those who are ready and are working hard will for sure have their chance in the national team.”