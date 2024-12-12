France, Norway and Denmark were the big three favourites to make the semi-finals, and they duly achieved that goal. Co-hosts Hungary had more of an underdog chance from the beginning but have played a convincing tournament so far.

Rating teams overall in tournaments is not easy, as they do not all play against the same opponents and the differences in opponents’ quality can sometimes be huge. Usually, rating teams by numbers that are adjusted for possessions played is significantly more meaningful than just the raw number of goals (conceded). It makes the teams actually comparable since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency, but also by the number of possessions (whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow).

But to even out the aforementioned problems, the numbers can also be adjusted for opponent strength. The adjustment is done by calculating how many goals (conceded) per 50 possessions would be expected for each game and team by the number of goals the opponents scored and conceded per 50 possessions in their other games.

So-called “garbage time”, when the game is already decided, is also filtered out. The differences to the actual goals scored and conceded can then be added to the goals scored or conceded per 50 possessions to create an adjusted rating.

According to this, Hungary rank third in offensive efficiency with 28.6 opponent adjusted goals scored per 50 possessions, not far behind leaders Denmark (29.6) and second placed Norway (29.4). Unadjusted Hungary would have also ranked third, but the differences to the top teams would be much bigger.

A lot of weight on few shoulders in attack

Vlagyimir Golovin's squad are very disciplined in attack and make few mistakes. They only lose the ball 9.4 times per 50 possessions, the third lowest figure in the tournament. In terms of shooting percentage, they are only eighth with 60.1 per cent.

However, they make up for some of this with the luck of the brave, as they had the second most second chances among the teams in the main round. Hungary keep possession after 20 per cent of their missed shots. They also have the second fewest penalty minutes among the teams in the main round, with 5.7 per game.