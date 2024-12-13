The second edition of the EHF Excellence Awards will celebrate the players who stood out during the 2023/24 season and performed at the highest level on the international stages.

The trophies for five categories will be awarded on Saturday night: ‘Team of the Season’, ‘Most Valuable Players’, ‘Young Players of the Season’ and ‘Beach Handball MVPs’, as well as a newly introduced award for European Olympic Excellence. While most of the winners have already been announced in the past months, the MVPs of the season will finally be revealed during the EHF Excellence Awards 2024.

Additionally, 21 new legend of the sport will be inducted into the EHF Hall of Fame – seven players on the women’s side and 14 on the men’s side – joining more than 50 other important names that were previously added to the list.

Go live for the show

Fans will have an exclusive look at one of the most elegant events in handball, as the gala will be live streamed on the Home of Handball YouTube channel on Saturday. Witness behind the scenes action and interviews as part of the glamorous production in Vienna, and get a closer look at the superstars of the sport as they walk down the blue carpet and take on the stage at the EHF Excellence Awards.

Read our live blog

Be the first to find out the latest updates from the event by following our live coverage of the EHF Excellence Awards 2024, which will be available on our website. Stay connected during the evening while we keep an eye on the guests as they arrive and we unveil the winners for each category.

Follow the action on social media

Join the conversation on our Facebook, Instagram and X channels and share your thoughts as the EHF Excellence Awards is unfolding.