After leaving the EHF EURO 2022 two years ago with the bronze medal, Montenegro made it to the main round this year with three victories. After just three games, the data is of course not very meaningful yet, but a few initial trends, especially what has changed in the playing style under new head coach Suzana Lazovic compared to her predecessor Bojana Popovic, can still be seen.

Improved defence?

What immediately catches the eye is the change in speed of the game. Two years ago, under Popovic, Montenegro averaged 54.5 possessions per game over the entire tournament and 54.7 after the preliminary round which was right around the average of the tournament. This year they rank 20th with 52.3. The only team to make it to the main round with even slower games is Slovenia (50.7).

The fact that they are the team with the third-lowest number of kilometres run (29.4km per game) is therefore not because the Montenegrin players are lazy, but rather because their games have relatively few possessions. There is less running up and down the court compared to the other teams, which is from where the majority of the kilometres run comes from.

In attack, their games are, compared to all teams, fairly average with 32.3 seconds per possession, but the other five group winners have significantly faster possessions. At 36.6 seconds, however, Montenegro force the fourth-longest opponent possessions. As many as 14.0 per cent of their opponents' attacks end after 60 seconds or more. No other team has a value anywhere near as high.



Two years ago, these numbers were almost identical in attack and defence after the preliminary round, at 33.2 and 32.7 seconds respectively. Over the entire tournament, Montenegro were the fifth slowest team in attack with 35.9 seconds in attack and 28.8 seconds in defence and allowed the fourth-fastest opponent attacks.

While attacking time does not necessarily correlate with quality, the duration of opponents' attacks is often an indicator of good or poor defence, as good defences force their opponents into long attacks.

In fact, defence was also a bit of a problem for Montenegro two years ago. While their attack was the fourth best of the tournament with opponent adjusted 25.7 goals per 50 possessions, defensively they just ranked 11th at the end of EHF EURO 2022 with 25.5 goals conceded per 50 possessions adjusted to the quality of their opponents. (More on how that’s calculated here.)

Where Montenegro are still very similar, however, is the general style of play. With 14.4 passes per 35 seconds of possession, they have the second-lowest value here after Germany (also 14.4). Two years ago, they also had the second lowest value with 14.2. At that time behind Norway, also with 14.2. Passes per 35 seconds of possession is an indicator in the general style of play whether a team prefers to run many isolations (lower number) or rather play more direct and traditional (higher number).