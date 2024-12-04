20:20

In what has become a tradition for the French side, they will play their last home game before Christmas in the Neodif Hall XXL which can host more than 11,000 fans.

''We are really happy for the opportunity to play in Neodif XXL Arena again! We already achieved some great things in 2024, and the goal will be to enjoy this game against a brilliant team which has proved that winning the Champions League and Bundesliga. I'm sure they'll be motivated on Wednesday evening!", concluded Nantes head coach Gregory Cojean prior to the game.

20:10

This week's MOTW is bringing us a duel between third-positioned team in group B Nantes, and fifth Magdeburg. Both teams were victorious a week ago - Nantes in Zagreb (22:25), and Magdeburg at home against Barca (28:23). They will surely look to build up more momentum and secure the best possible position in the standings ahead of the winter break.

Two teams met mid-October with Nantes taking a road win in Germany (28:32) on the wings of an amazing performance by Aymeric Minne who went off scoring 10 goals from just as much attempts. Minne proved to be in great form a week ago in Zagreb torturing hosts in transition and it will be interesting to see whether coach Bennet Wiegert and his guys managed to find a way to slow down the amazing Frenchman.

20:00

Good evening everyone, and welcome back to Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25! Round 10 - the last before the winter break, is bringing us a lot more thrilling action with our main focus being on the Wednesday's MOTW in which Nantes will welcome Magdeburg!

To help set up the tone, check out our round preview which, as always, contains everything you need to know about all the games waiting for us on Wednesday and Thursday, as well the piece with one of Magdeburg' key players on both sides of the court - Danish national team player Magnus Saugstrup!