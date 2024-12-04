SUMMARY: Nantes with a thriller win, MOTW MVP title for Briet
Slowly but surely we have reached the last Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 group stage round to be played in 2024 with the winter break ahead. We've got four games opening round 10 on Wednesday night - including the Match of the Week in which Magdeburg will be paying Nantes a visit, and four concluding the round on Thursday.
In the first half we were on our level on either side of the court, but in the second half we turned the game around completely. We were looking much better on the attacking side of the court finding gaps and using our chances. Amazing match, in an amazing atmosphere here today, and a big win for us.
In the first half our defense was looking good and was the main reason why we were able to open the gap and dictate the tempo in this one. In the second half we were simply not on the same level defensively, while at the same time making way too many mistakes in the attacking basically providing Nantes with a chance to run the court in transition and score easy goals. We're dealing with a lot of injuries at the moment, but that's not an excuse as I believe we have a great group this way as well. In 2025 we'll have to find a way to play together, and be on the highest level throughout the full course of the game.
