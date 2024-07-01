How to follow the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024

After the conclusion of the ebt Finals 2024 two weeks ago, the beach handball tournament schedule continues with the annual Younger Age Category European Championships. All eyes will be on the YAC16 EURO 2024, which will throw off on Thursday, 4 July, with the preliminary round matches. The full schedule is available here .

During the four days of the competition, fans can follow the full action on EHFTV, as both men’s and women’s matches will be streamed live on our platform.

Coverage of the event will also be provided on the dedicated EHF beach handball Instagram page and the official EHF beach handball website.

Photo © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff