How to follow the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024

01 July 2024, 11:00

The stage is set for the EHF YAC16 Beach Handball EURO 2024, as 16 men’s teams and 18 women’s teams are ready to take on a new challenge in Varna, Bulgaria, between 4 and 7 July. This is your complete guide on how to follow all the action during the event.

After the conclusion of the ebt Finals 2024 two weeks ago, the beach handball tournament schedule continues with the annual Younger Age Category European Championships. All eyes will be on the YAC16 EURO 2024, which will throw off on Thursday, 4 July, with the preliminary round matches. The full schedule is available here .

During the four days of the competition, fans can follow the full action on EHFTV, as both men’s and women’s matches will be streamed live on our platform.

Coverage of the event will also be provided on the dedicated EHF beach handball Instagram page and the official EHF beach handball website.

Photo © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff

