How to follow the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers

The start of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers and the EHF EURO Cup 2024 makes for an impressive schedule of 36 matches to be played across Europe from Wednesday through Sunday.

A total of 32 national teams throw off their qualifying campaign this week, with further rounds to be played in March and April 2023.

In the end, 20 of them will earn the coveted berth at the 10-28 January 2024 final tournament, joining the four teams that have already qualified directly: hosts Germany and EHF EURO 2022 medallists Sweden (gold), Spain (silver), and Denmark (bronze).

Those four teams will also be in action this week, as they are contesting the EHF EURO Cup.

So, a bumper week of action coming up – and all of it can be enjoyed across the various EHF channels.

All matches will be streamed live and free (after one-time registration) on EHFTV. The platform allows fans to watch up to four games at once using the multi-screen feature. Geo-restrictions might apply in areas where matches are broadcast by domestic TV stations; detailed information can be found in the ‘match info’ links in the overview below.

The dedicated EHF EURO social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook will closely follow all the action with near-live video clips, the best photos, and lots of exclusive coverage.

You knew the @ehfcl #MOTW 👉 Please welcome the 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡! 🌟 English commentaries on https://t.co/bewbcrLrn6, extensive coverage like never before...



Menu of Round 1 😍 Excited?



Discover the concept 👇https://t.co/X4YKCtP0xB #ehfeuro2024 pic.twitter.com/GvXcCPmWOK — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) October 7, 2022

New in this week’s coverage are the Highlight Matches, following the successful Match of the Week concept in the EHF Champions League. For each round of the qualification phase, there will be one Highlight Match from the EHF EURO Qualifiers and one from the EHF EURO Cup: those matches receive extensive coverage on the EHF EURO digital channels, with a mobile reporter on site providing exclusive behind-the-scenes and on-court content.

Each day, the live blog on eurohandball.com will be your guide to what is happening, with real-time updates, the best social media posts, photo galleries, reviews, and opinions.

For a more detailed look at each game, keep an eye on the EHF EURO 2024 section on eurohandball.com for all the latest review, news stories, and match analysis.

Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers / Men’s EHF EURO Cup 2024

Round 1

Wednesday 12 October 2022:

18:00 CEST: Switzerland vs Georgia – match info

18:00 CEST: Serbia vs Finland – match info

18:00 CEST: Montenegro vs Kosovo – match info

18:00 CEST: Croatia vs Greece – match info

18:10 CEST: Czech Republic vs Estonia – match info

18:30 CEST: Hungary vs Lithuania – match info

19:00 CEST: North Macedonia vs Luxembourg – match info

20:00 CEST: Ukraine vs Faroe Islands – match info

21:00 CEST, EHF EURO Cup: Denmark vs Spain – match info

21:45 CEST: Iceland vs Israel – match info

Thursday 13 October 2022:

18:00 CEST: Austria vs Romania – match info

18:15 CEST: Norway vs Slovakia – match info

18:30 CEST: Poland vs Italy – match info

19:00 CEST, EHF EURO Cup: Germany vs Sweden – match info

20:00 CEST: Slovenia vs Bosnia Herzegovina – match info

20:00 CEST: Netherlands vs Belgium – match info

20:30 CEST: Portugal vs Türkiye – match info

21:10 CEST: France vs Latvia – match info



Round 2:

Saturday 15 October 2022:

18:10 CEST: Estonia vs Iceland – match info

20:15 CEST, EHF EURO Cup: Spain vs Germany – match info

Sunday 16 October 2022:

13:45 CEST: Lithuania vs Switzerland – match info

13:45 CEST: Belgium vs Croatia – match info

14:00 CEST: Israel vs Czech Republic – match info

14:10 CEST: Latvia vs Poland – match info

15:00 CEST: Finland vs Norway – match info

16:00 CEST, EHF EURO Cup: Sweden vs Denmark – match info

16:00 CEST: Türkiye vs North Macedonia – match info

16:00 CEST: Luxembourg vs Portugal – match info

16:00 CEST: Georgia vs Hungary – match info

16:30 CEST: Romania vs Ukraine – match info

17:00 CEST: Greece vs Netherland – match info

18:00 CEST: Slovakia vs Serbia – match info

18:00 CEST: Italy vs France – match info

19:00 CEST: Faroe Islands vs Austria – match info

19:30 CEST: Kosovo vs Slovenia – match info

20:00 CEST: Bosnia Herzegovina vs Montenegro – match info

Photo © 2022 Uros Hocevar / kolektiff