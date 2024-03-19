MAL4877

How to follow the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers draw

19 March 2024, 11:00

32 teams await the draw event for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers which will take place on Thursday, 21 March, at 16:30 CET in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event can be followed at broadcasters across Europe and live-streamed on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube Channel.

In order to secure their spot for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, 32 teams will participate in the qualifiers phase across six rounds, scheduled between November 2024 and May 2025. Out of these, only 20 nations will get to join reigning champions France, as well as hosts Denmark, Sweden and Norway, at the final tournament.

The draw event will set the groups for the qualifiers and will be available to watch at selected broadcasters and on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers broadcasters

Discovery/Eurosport (POL)

ORF (AUT)

BeIN (FRA) - delayed

Viaplay Group (SWE, NOR, FIN)

Silknet (GEO) - delayed

Ziggo Sport (NED)

Arena Channels Group (BIH)

TV2 (DEN)

RUV (ISL)

MTVA (HUN)

EHFTV*

Home of Handball YouTube*

*geo-blocking restrictions may apply

 

Four former handball players will also join the event in Copenhagen and will draw the groups for the qualifiers: Norwegian player Havard Tvedten, Swedish centre back Ljubomir Vranjes, as well as former Danish players Thomas Mogensen and Lars Christiansen.

Follow all updates on the EHF EURO social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X) and check out the pots for the draw event on 21 March (16:30 CET) here:

Main photo © Anze Malovrh / kolektiffimages

