Watch the action live
The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 matches are available to watch on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply) and at local broadcasters. Take a look at the list of live broadcasters below, correct as of 9 June.
ARG – Team Brutus*
ARG – FOX
AUT – DAZN
AUT – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
AUT – DYN
BIH – Arena Sport
BRA - 7M Handebol Total
CRO – Arena Sport
CAN – DAZN
CZE – AMC
DEN – DR
DEN – Viaplay
ESP – TV3
ESP – DAZN
FAR – Viaplay
FIN – Viaplay
FRA – Eurosport
GEO – Silknet
GER – DAZN
GER – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
GER – DYN
GER – DF1
HUN – AMC
ISL – Livey
ISR - Charlton
ITA – PallamanoTV
JPN – DAZN
KOS – Arena Sport
LTU – Sport 1
MKD – Arena Sport
MNE – Arena Sport
NED – Ziggo
NOR – TV2
NOR – Viaplay
POL – Eurosport
POR – Sport TV
ROU – Digi Sport
ROU – Prima Sport
SRB – Arena Sport
SLO – Arena Sport
SUI – DAZN
SUI – DAZN Handball x Pluto TV**
SUI – DYN
SVK – AMC
SWE – Viaplay
TUR – TRT
TUR – Sports TV
MENA – KTV
WORLD – EHFTV***
*YouTube channel
**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel
***geo-restrictions may apply
Visit the website and follow the live blog
All the information you need to know for the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne is just one click away! Check out the official EHF Champions League website periodically to read previews and reviews of the matches, features with your favourite players and get insights from our team of editors and journalists. Dive deeper into the action by analysing the statistics from each game on the final weekend, available on the dedicated match pages.
Behind-the-scenes updates and immediate reactions from the teams will be provided through our live blog, which starts on Friday, 13 June at noon and will stay up for the whole weekend. Read the live blog as the semi-finals and finals action unfolds to stay updated on the go!
Join the social media coverage
Experience the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 atmosphere by joining the conversation online on our dedicated social media channels. Watch videos and show your support for the teams on the EHF Champions League Facebook, Instagram and X pages, and make sure to take a look at the Home of Handball TikTok and YouTube channels for more exclusive clips. Being at the heart of the action has never been easier, so follow the online coverage and join the celebrations!
Main image: kolektiff