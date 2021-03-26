How to start teaching handball at school

By comparing five traditional didactic concepts for sport game teaching – the dissection concept, the confrontation concept, the children-friendly concept, the game-friendly concept and the action-oriented concept – as well as evaluating their practicability for Physical Education (P.E.) teachers at school (with particular reference to introductory handball courses for P.E.students at university) the conclusion can be drawn that P.E. students shall be enabled to use an action-oriented didactic approach based on the three-level master concept - "Me and the Ball" - "With Each Other" and "Against Each Other" by deliberately alternating game and exercise forms in a well-conceived way.

In the following please find three examples of interactive P.E. teaching videos for Handball at School (primary and secondary schools), namely:

Produced by the EHF partner University Las Palmas/ESP and the Polish Handball Federation as well as one simplified rule brochure, which you can read below, and published by the EHF in the last decade in order to emphasise the said didactic concept, its approach and implementation.

Please also view an article by Helmut Höritsch/EHF from the first EHF Scientific Conference 2011 as a basis for the concept of the EHF publications, which you can also read below.