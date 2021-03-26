How the boy from the stands became the star

They had expected a long, silent and maybe even disappointed ride through the night. But when Kadetten Schaffhausen entered their night bus in Montpellier to travel home to the Swiss-German-Austrian border on Tuesday night, they felt completely different emotions:

“It was a mixture of party atmosphere and thoughts like: ‘Is it true? What just happened?’ We were like in a dream, which came true. The evening in southern France was pure madness,” says Kadetten centre back Jonas Schelker.

For nine hours in the bus, his team only had one subject on their agenda (beside sleeping): the miraculous 27:27 draw at the two-time EHF Champions League winners in the first leg of the Last 16 in the EHF European League Men.

“Our expectations were not that high before this duel. We looked into the faces of the Montpellier players during the Champions League anthem — and what we saw was world champions, European champions, Champions League winners. But right from the start we showed that we could play on an equal level,” says Schelker, who was the top scorer for the Swiss champions that night, with seven goals. And Schaffhausen even had the chance to win the duel, as Hugo Descat scored a last-second equaliser for Montpellier off a penalty.

On Tuesday, the rematch is at Schaffhausen, and the starting point would seem quite different from the last clash for Kadetten — or not? “No, we still start at 0:0. It is equal from the start. And we need exactly the same easiness that we had at Montpellier. We should not think so much, but simply play,” is Schelker’s recipe to proceed to the quarter-finals.