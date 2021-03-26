How the boy from the stands became the star
They had expected a long, silent and maybe even disappointed ride through the night. But when Kadetten Schaffhausen entered their night bus in Montpellier to travel home to the Swiss-German-Austrian border on Tuesday night, they felt completely different emotions:
“It was a mixture of party atmosphere and thoughts like: ‘Is it true? What just happened?’ We were like in a dream, which came true. The evening in southern France was pure madness,” says Kadetten centre back Jonas Schelker.
For nine hours in the bus, his team only had one subject on their agenda (beside sleeping): the miraculous 27:27 draw at the two-time EHF Champions League winners in the first leg of the Last 16 in the EHF European League Men.
“Our expectations were not that high before this duel. We looked into the faces of the Montpellier players during the Champions League anthem — and what we saw was world champions, European champions, Champions League winners. But right from the start we showed that we could play on an equal level,” says Schelker, who was the top scorer for the Swiss champions that night, with seven goals. And Schaffhausen even had the chance to win the duel, as Hugo Descat scored a last-second equaliser for Montpellier off a penalty.
On Tuesday, the rematch is at Schaffhausen, and the starting point would seem quite different from the last clash for Kadetten — or not? “No, we still start at 0:0. It is equal from the start. And we need exactly the same easiness that we had at Montpellier. We should not think so much, but simply play,” is Schelker’s recipe to proceed to the quarter-finals.
Exactly 10 years ago, Kadetten and Montpellier duelled in the Last 16 of the EHF Champions League — and the French side had problems in the first leg, losing 26:31 at Schaffhausen. And who was watching the match as a fan on the stands? Jonas Schelker, at the age of 11. In the end, Montpellier proceeded to the quarter-finals thanks to a 35:27 home win.
On Tuesday, the home right is on Kadetten’s side.
“We had so many positive reactions from all over Switzerland; so many congratulations for our match. This was unbelievable,” says 21-year-old Schelker. Indeed, to make the handball fans happy, Kadetten grabbed the opportunity to have a live match on Swiss TV, which is quite rare. “We still profit from the handball euphoria caused by our sensational and unexpected trip to the World Championship in Egypt in January, when we replaced USA and played an outstanding tournament. Those performances of our national team are still in the heads of all sport fans.”
Young Schelker was part of the team, as backup for team captain and legend Andy Schmid.
“I might be Andy’s successor in the national team, but I never will be like Andy — he is a legend, a player we never had before. He has his own style, completely different to mine. I would never compare myself to him. But of course, playing in the national team with him or in the club team with Gabor Csaszar truly lifts my level. They share so much experience with me. I can learn so much,” says Schelker.
Schelker mainly sees room for improvement in his own shooting skills: “Though I was top scorer at Montpellier, I need to become a bigger danger for the goalkeeper.”
On the other hand, he praises their goalkeeper, Austrian international Kristian Pilipovic, who saved 15 shots at Montpellier: “The level of goalkeeping was one key for the draw, as Montpellier’s stoppers were not on Kristian’s level.”
Another key for Kadetten’s success is the atmosphere among the players: “We are a really cool team with many young players and some experienced ones who guide us on our way.”
Kadetten are famous for providing thrills until the end, in all competitions: In the Swiss League, Schaffhausen already drew four times, adding to three in the European League. And in the group phase opener, a penalty goal by Csaszar with the final buzzer secured the 29:28 win against GOG. “Regardless where we play: Tune in at least for the last minute of our matches — it is always worth watching!” says Schelker.
“Since January, the only way is up — first this great experience at the World Championship, then four days later, we restarted with a draw against Andy Schmid and mighty Rhein-Neckar Löwen, then we only felt like travelling through Switzerland and Europe the whole February because of many postponed matches — but now we can make history.”
The draw at Montpellier was not the only Kadetten headline this week as, on Thursday, the Swiss champions announced their maybe biggest transfer ever: Spanish world and EHF EURO champion Joan Canellas signed a two-year contract at Schaffhausen, where he will arrive from Pick Szeged.
Schelker and his teammates were surprised when they heard the name and asked manager David Graubner immediately: “Which Canellas? Marc, whom we faced when he played at Kristianstad?”
This news was another boost for Schelker: “On the one hand it proves the ambitions of the club. On the other hand, it proves the standing of Kadetten on the European handball map, if a player like Joan Canellas joins our team.”