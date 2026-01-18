Huge comeback sees Slovenia to main round
What appeared a one-sided encounter through the first 45 minutes ended with a tense last 10 minutes as Slovenia claimed a 38:35 win to close round 2 for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D. Switzerland appeared completely dominant up to the final 15 minutes, leading as clear as nine goals in the second half, but Slovenia staged a remarkable comeback to clinch their second win in Oslo.
With the victory, Slovenia moved up to four points, where they cannot be passed by either Switzerland or Montenegro and therefore take one of group D’s places in the main round.
I am devastated. We were here to write our country’s history and we plainly destroyed everything. It hurts, it hurts. We tried to do everything we could but in the end, it did not pay. I could not help my team to win this game. That hurts even more. There is a lot of sadness right now.
It was a crazy game. The win was very far away from us at some point. But we just felt that we could happen, that we could do something and now we are through to the main round. It was a tough game but, at the end, the points are the same if we win by one, two or three goals.