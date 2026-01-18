Slovenia secure main round

With two wins from two matches, Slovenia booked their place in the second phase of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, leaving the second ticket to be decided on the final preliminary round day in Oslo.

The last two times Slovenia have made it to the main round, they were part of the final weekend. In 2024, they ranked sixth, and in 2020, they reached the semi-finals, ultimately placing fourth. In between those editions, in 2022, Slovenia missed progression from the preliminary round.

Overall, it has been a strong few years for Slovenia, who qualified for the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 2024. But with their leading scorer at the last four championships, Aleks Vlah, missing due to injury, as well as starting goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin, their status for the EHF EURO 2026 was somewhat uncertain. In reaching the main round, they have overcome the first challenge.