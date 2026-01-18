Huge comeback sees Slovenia to main round

EHF / Courtney Gahan
18 January 2026, 22:25

What appeared a one-sided encounter through the first 45 minutes ended with a tense last 10 minutes as Slovenia claimed a 38:35 win to close round 2 for Men’s EHF EURO 2026 group D. Switzerland appeared completely dominant up to the final 15 minutes, leading as clear as nine goals in the second half, but Slovenia staged a remarkable comeback to clinch their second win in Oslo.

With the victory, Slovenia moved up to four points, where they cannot be passed by either Switzerland or Montenegro and therefore take one of group D’s places in the main round.

GROUP D

Switzerland vs Slovenia 35:38 (20:14)

H2H: 2-1-9
Top scorers: Noam Leopold 6/9, Gino Steenaerts 6/8 (both Switzerland); Domen Makuc 6/9, Domen Novak 6/9, Andraž Makuc 6/8 (all Slovenia)
Goalkeeper saves: Nikola Portner 11/46, Mathieu Seravalli 0/1 (both Switzerland); Jože Baznik 7/32, Miljan Vujović 6/15 (both Slovenia)
POTM, presented by Grundfos: Nikola Portner

  • the outcome was decided in the last three minutes, with Slovenia scoring the last three goals and Miljan Vujović making crucial saves to turn a score of 35:35 into a victory
  • three unanswered goals and early saves from Nikola Portner saw Switzerland take the lead from the outset; initially, Slovenia’s defence could not match Switzerland’s attack, highlighted by line player Lukas Laube netting three for their opponents in the opening eight minutes
  • Portner maintained a save rate over 50 per cent through most of the first quarter, at the end of which his side led 10:6; it was not only Portner’s saves that challenged Slovenia’s attack, but simple errors and several hits to the post
  • meanwhile, Switzerland’s offence fell almost perfectly into place, allowing them to extend to a lead of six goals multiple times and a maximum difference of seven, 20:13, two minutes before half-time
  • Switzerland started the second period as they had the first, with three consecutive goals that turned the half-time difference of six into a score of 23:14 — but just when it looked as though Switzerland had an unassailable lead, Slovenia found a new gear and Switzerland’s game started to crumble
  • the entry of Slovenia goalkeeper Vujović was crucial, as he saved at over 40 per cent; with 15 minutes to go, Slovenia were within four, 29:25, and they finally equalised in the 53rd minute

Slovenia secure main round

With two wins from two matches, Slovenia booked their place in the second phase of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026, leaving the second ticket to be decided on the final preliminary round day in Oslo.

The last two times Slovenia have made it to the main round, they were part of the final weekend. In 2024, they ranked sixth, and in 2020, they reached the semi-finals, ultimately placing fourth. In between those editions, in 2022, Slovenia missed progression from the preliminary round.

Overall, it has been a strong few years for Slovenia, who qualified for the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 2024. But with their leading scorer at the last four championships, Aleks Vlah, missing due to injury, as well as starting goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin, their status for the EHF EURO 2026 was somewhat uncertain. In reaching the main round, they have overcome the first challenge.

I am devastated. We were here to write our country’s history and we plainly destroyed everything. It hurts, it hurts. We tried to do everything we could but in the end, it did not pay. I could not help my team to win this game. That hurts even more. There is a lot of sadness right now.
Noam Leopold
Left wing, Switzerland
Euro26 Switzerland Vs Slovenia FLP 6015 FV
It was a crazy game. The win was very far away from us at some point. But we just felt that we could happen, that we could do something and now we are through to the main round. It was a tough game but, at the end, the points are the same if we win by one, two or three goals.
Domen Novak
Right wing, Slovenia
Photos © kolektiff images

