Hugo Descat: “The game against Magdeburg is a Last 16 for us”

“It’s been incredible for so many reasons, but especially since it had been eight years since France had won the EURO. That was a lot of emotions because we have been so close to a title in recent years and we finally achieved it,” says the 31-year-old Descat.

But then, there was not much time left for the French players to celebrate as the schedule for Veszprém was a busy one.

“Basically, we had promotion on Monday after the final and I flew back to Hungary as we had an important league game on the Friday,” explains Descat. “We appreciate that what we did with France was huge, but we did not have much time to appreciate it, to be honest.”

But since the restart, the Hungarian side has been firing on all cylinders. Seven wins in as many games, including three in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, is Veszprém’s record so far in 2024.

“When we started the Champions League again, we told ourselves a simple fact: if we won our last four games in the group phase, we would be in the quarter-finals. We have climbed three steps already and there is only one left,” says the former Montpellier player, who had the pleasure of going back to his former club last week.

While Veszprém did not show any mercy on the court, beating Montpellier 37:31, Descat made the most of his return to the south of France.

“It’s always nice, the fans gave me a warm welcome when we entered the court. I’ve played for four years there, my daughter was born there, so this place will always be in my heart,” he says.