20240306

Hugo Descat: “The game against Magdeburg is a Last 16 for us”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
06 March 2024, 11:00

The start of 2024 has been a busy one for Hugo Descat and, indeed for all of the French players playing for Telekom Veszprém HC. First, Descat, Nedim Remili, Kentin Mahé and Ludovic Fabregas lifted the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 trophy at the LANXESS arena at the end of January.

“It’s been incredible for so many reasons, but especially since it had been eight years since France had won the EURO. That was a lot of emotions because we have been so close to a title in recent years and we finally achieved it,” says the 31-year-old Descat.

But then, there was not much time left for the French players to celebrate as the schedule for Veszprém was a busy one.

“Basically, we had promotion on Monday after the final and I flew back to Hungary as we had an important league game on the Friday,” explains Descat. “We appreciate that what we did with France was huge, but we did not have much time to appreciate it, to be honest.”

But since the restart, the Hungarian side has been firing on all cylinders. Seven wins in as many games, including three in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, is Veszprém’s record so far in 2024.

“When we started the Champions League again, we told ourselves a simple fact: if we won our last four games in the group phase, we would be in the quarter-finals. We have climbed three steps already and there is only one left,” says the former Montpellier player, who had the pleasure of going back to his former club last week.

While Veszprém did not show any mercy on the court, beating Montpellier 37:31, Descat made the most of his return to the south of France.

“It’s always nice, the fans gave me a warm welcome when we entered the court. I’ve played for four years there, my daughter was born there, so this place will always be in my heart,” he says.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240306 Descat Feature 2

If coming to Veszprém was a big move for the left wing last summer, he took little time to settle in his new environment. Maybe it is due to the fact that Descat already played two years abroad before, for Dinamo Bucuresti. But also maybe because Veszprém count four French national players in their ranks, with the addition of Dragan Pechmalbec, who played for HBC Nantes for more than 10 years.

“We are not a team within the team by any means, but of course it makes things easier when you can speak French with some of your teammates. Especially during games, when you have to solve tactical issues very quickly, of course it is useful,” says Descat.

And the connection on the court will be useful for Veszprém on Thursday again, as the Hungarian side takes on SC Magdeburg in the last Match of the Week of the group phase. The mathematical problem is quite easy for both teams, as the winner will progress to the quarter-finals directly, while the loser will have to go through the play-offs.

“For us, it’s a win or die situation, a proper Last 16 game, but without the pressure of being completely eliminated if we don’t succeed. We know it’s going to be a huge game, Magdeburg just beat Barça, but we beat Magdeburg in September, so it’s hard to pick a favourite,” believes Descat, who knows that the ‘playing at home factor’ might be key for his team.

“We have made a couple of mistakes away in the Champions League this season, but at home, only Barça could beat us. Our arena is like a fortress and we need it to be like that again on Thursday.”

Photos © Roland Peka

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240306 Descat Feature 1
20240305 Vojvodina Kadetten 104
Previous Article Schaffhausen take last play-offs spot despite a defeat

Latest news

More News