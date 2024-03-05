20240305

Schaffhausen take last Play-offs spot despite a defeat

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
05 March 2024, 22:50

The EHF European League Men 2023/24 main round has come to an end. After Skjern Handbold and SG Flensburg-Handewitt secured their quarter-finals spots, four teams were looking to close their respective groups on a high while Vojvodina and Kadetten Schaffhausen fought for the last available Play-offs ticket.

The Swiss team were the happy one in Novi Sad despite a three-goal defeat, eliminating Vojvodina from the competition. CSM Constanta said their farewell with defeat after a well-fought game against Füchse Berlin and HBC Nantes proved their strength by celebrating an eighth win in a row for a perfect closure of the Main Round.

  • Schaffhausen secured play-offs despite a 21:24 defeat against Vojvodina - they were allowed to lose with 3 goals or less
  • Vojvodina's goalkeeper Andrej Trnavac had a night to remember - 18 saves at over 48 per cent save efficiency after opening the game with seven saves in a row
  • Nantes secured quarter-finals before this round but still delivered a strong performance and extended their winning streak to eighth
  • Valero Rivera and Théo Avelange helped Nantes to turn the tide with 16 goals between them
  • Füchse Berlin washed off the bitter taste after losing to Sporting CP in the last round and with a convincing finish ended the Main Round on a high
  • Berlin's left back Lasse Andersson had a great day at the office, netting 15 times, goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev stopped 16 of Constanta's attacks

GROUP I

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) 33:26 (13:15)

Nantes remained perfect in the Main Round after a strong second half. Good defensive display on both sides delivered only six goals in ten minutes. Even though Nantes were trying to make a break it was Hannover that had a convincing closing of the first half. With already booked quarter-finals, Nantes were able to play without pressure and also welcomed back Croatian goalkeeper Ivan Pesic between the posts, who played his last EL match back in December 2023. However, everything changed in the second half. Nantes spurred a 5-0 run half with stellar performances from Valero Rivera and Thibaud Briest and hampered Hannover's progress. It turned out that was the moment when everything started to fall apart for the German side who were locked in third position, no matter the result, as they will face IK Sävehof in the play-offs.

We were aware of our defensive mistakes during the first half and we managed to improve that aspect of the game in the second. After the break, we looked much better on both sides of the ball being able to keep the tempo high until the very end of the game. Victory and a good performance in front of over 6,000 fans, plus no injuries. Everything a coach needs to be happy with the game!

Gregory Cojean
Head coach, HBC Nantes

GROUP III

Vojvodina (SRB) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 24:21 (11:8)

Schaffhausen survived a scare and progressed further to the play-offs where they will meet Füchse Berlin. Vojvodina had a blistering start boosted  by amazing Andrej Trnavac - goalkeeper had seven saves out of seven attempts with his team leading 7:0. Cadets welcomed their first goal in the 14th minute and slowly built their attack to close the gap to three by halftime. Vojvodina restored their five-goal lead and were determined to get that four-goal win they needed to progress further, but the Swiss team continued to pounce and closed the gap to 20:22 with six minutes left on the clock. Vojvodina needed four goals or more, and Schaffhausen could celebrate with a three-goal defeat. And that rush was felt in the final moments. Vojvodina scored for 24:21, Schaffhausen made a mistake and gave Vojvodina a chance for history but the ball did not find the right way to Nemanja Ratkovic on the line and the Swiss celebration could start.

Of course we're sorry about the way it all ended, but we've got to be proud of ourselves for making it a narrow game all the way until the final few seconds. We could have moved on, and I have to add I'm really proud of the wins against Silkeborg and Kadetten. We are progressing as a club, and I hope we'll use this defeat to spark our motivation for future games.


Boris Rojevic
Head coach, Vojvodina
I'm happy we managed to advance from here as it's really hard to play Vojvodina on the road. I'd like to use the opportunity to congratulate Vojvodina on everything they're doing.
Kristian Pilipovic
Goalkeeper, Kadetten Schaffhausen

GROUP IV

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs CSM Constanta (ROU) 35:31 (16:19)

CSM Constanta knew the trip to Berlin was the end of the road for them but were determined to deliver a good performance. Their intention was obvious as they opened the account with a 7:2 lead and haven't let go until the 40th minute. To be exact until Berlin's Lasse Andersson scored his 11th goal, leaving the teams in a deadlock (21:21). Only moments later Max Darj scored for Berlin's first lead in the game (24:23). Mikalai Aliokhin was leading in Constanta's attack, trying to end the European season with a win but Andersson stepped up again for the Germans and secured a convincing win. Füchse Berlin with already booked Play-offs tickets and second place are eyeing clash against Kadetten Schaffhausen.

I think the game was very important because we're playing SC Magdeburg on Sunday, which will probably be one of the decisive games in the Bundesliga title fight. Our aim was to get ourselves back on track and not travel to Magdeburg with a negative result. Nevertheless, we really struggled in the first half and made a lot of technical mistakes. However, we played at a very good tempo throughout the game, which is why Constanta's strength waned at the end and we then took the lead we had built up midway through the second half.
Max Beneke
Right back, Füchse Berlin
It was a very tough game for us to play against Berlin, which is a very good team. But I am happy for my team that they played well in this very special atmosphere. It was very good for my players to play in front of this amazing Berlin crowd. It was a great final for our European season.
Ionut Puscasu
Head coach. CSM Constanta
