Schaffhausen take last Play-offs spot despite a defeat

The EHF European League Men 2023/24 main round has come to an end. After Skjern Handbold and SG Flensburg-Handewitt secured their quarter-finals spots, four teams were looking to close their respective groups on a high while Vojvodina and Kadetten Schaffhausen fought for the last available Play-offs ticket.

The Swiss team were the happy one in Novi Sad despite a three-goal defeat, eliminating Vojvodina from the competition. CSM Constanta said their farewell with defeat after a well-fought game against Füchse Berlin and HBC Nantes proved their strength by celebrating an eighth win in a row for a perfect closure of the Main Round.