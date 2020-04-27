Humans of Beach Handball: Hugo Madera

Happiness happening

There are many people in the beach handball world who need no introduction.

Hugo Madera is one of them.

The Spaniard is a three-time ebt Finals champion and, in October last year, Madera won his first Champions Cup gold when Sevilla took the title in Catania in the most dramatic of circumstances.

His exploits on the sand have led him to become one of the most successful players in beach handball and one of the most recognised.

The question is who is Hugo Madera?

“He’s the guy that has the biggest smile when he arrives at a tournament,” Madera tells Dr Beach Handball in the first live interview in a series titled Humans of Beach Handball, where the lives and stories of those people involved in the sport open up and explain why they care so deeply about it.

It is clear Madera, who celebrated his 37th birthday at home in Madrid on Sunday, is one of these people, a man who genuinely loves beach handball.

“As soon as I step into the hotel or into an EHF meeting, my happiness starts,” he adds, reaffirming the seriousness of just how much having beach handball is in his life means to him.

Having been involved in the sport since his early 20s, Hugo has plenty of experience to call upon to explain just how much of a role the sport has had in shaping his life.

“I’m proud of this sport because I have played it for 15-16 years. I’ve had a good life, and good luck to be able play with and against some very good people. I’ve learned a lot from those who have won many titles – not just tactics but the different things in matches that can help.”