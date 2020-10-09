Humans of Beach Handball: Jesper Knutsson

Jesper Knutsson cares and Jesper Knutsson does not like losing. Given the fact he has invested so much of his life into beach handball it is hardly surprising.

Therefore, as beach handball athletes go, there are not many who are as driven as Jesper Knutsson.

So yes, Jesper Knutsson cares. And Jesper Knutsson does not forget. For Jesper Knutsson it is the disappointments that motivate him.

“At the European Championship in 2019, we struggled. It was a disaster if you look at the results,” the Sweden beach handball captain says.

15 months since, it still hurts.

“We were not prepared. We were not ready physically, we were not ready mentally and not ready tactically.”

The Swedes had come into that tournament in July last year with hopes of medalling. After all they had been pipped to a bronze at the World Championships by Hungary the previous year.

But three defeats from four preliminary round matches meant Knutsson and co. were quickly out of the running for a prized place on the podium.

“Our preparation was not good enough – physically it was far from what I wanted from my teammates and I.”

Finishing in 10th place at the Beach Handball EURO 2019 was unacceptable. But remember Jesper Knutsson does not like losing and definitely does not forget.

But zip forward three months after that sorry show in Poland and everything changed: The good times came back. Sweden stood proudly on the podium. A deserved bronze medal at the World Beach Games in Qatar. Life was good again. But you sensed Jesper Knutsson – okay, we will stop using his full name now – had still has quite forgotten what happened in Stare Jablonki.

Years of eating, sleeping and drinking handball had taught the 33-year-old that a winning mentality is not only a crucial aspect of the sport – but one of the hardest attributes to find.

“A winning mentality is not something you just get, or work through. You either have it or you don’t,” he says. “Some guys can develop it, through more confidence for example, but it’s difficult. We lost two of our three games on the first day in Poland in a shoot out. You can look back on these situations and say with a winning mentality we win those matches. But what happened, happened.

“But we have come so far from what happened in Poland. As I said, we were not prepared properly.”