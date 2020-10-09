Live blog: Seven clashes ahead; perfect records on the line

The DELO EHF Champions League returns to action this weekend, with seven clashes scheduled for Saturday and Sunday. Highlights include Györ aiming to end Odense's perfect record, while Vipers and CSM meet in the Match of the Week.

All matches will be streamed live on EHFTV.com.

seven matches scheduled for round 4. Read the round preview

Vipers Kristiansand and CSM Bucuresti both aim to maintain perfect records in the Match of the Week on Saturday at 18:00 CEST

a further three games scheduled for Saturday: Metz vs Krim and Györ vs Odense at 16:00 CEST; Buducnost vs Brest at 18:00 CEST

three matches close the round on Sunday: Esbjerg vs FTC and Bietigheim vs Rostov at 14:00 CEST; Dortmund vs CSKA at 16:00 CEST

Eric Willemsen reported on Friday; the live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CEST

FRIDAY 9 OCTOBER

17:00

We are going to leave you for today with a brief look-ahead to another eye-catching match on Saturday: In Hungary, title holders Györi Audi ETO KC are hosting Odense Håndbold, the group B leaders with the perfect six points from three matches.

On Instagram, Györ are welcoming back Nycke Groot for the first time. The Dutch centre back had four very successful seasons at the Hungarian club before moving to Odense in Denmark in the summer of 2019.

P.S.: The live blog will resume on Saturday at 15:00 CEST!

15:14

Let's take a closer look at Vipers and CSM: prior to Saturday's MOTW, the two teams have met four times in the EHF Champions League. CSM are leading the head-to-head stats with three wins, including both their main round encounters last season.

By the way, can you believe that Cristina Neagu scored an incredible total of 39 goals in those four matches?!

Anyway, Vipers' only win came in an away match in Bucharest, nearly two years ago. Heidi Løke and Co. will be eager to change that on Saturday...

14:22

The standout game this weekend is the Match of the Week in Norway, where Vipers Kristiansand are hosting CSM Bucuresti on Saturday at 18:00 CEST.

The Romanian visitors will be without Cristina Neagu, who scored 22 goals in CSM's first two matches.

On the other hand, Vipers can count on their star player, Nora Mørk. Joining from CSM in the off-season after recovering from another severe knee injury, the upbeat Mørk is looking forward to playing her former club in the MOTW, as she told Adrian Costeiu.

14:00

Good afternoon and welcome to the build-up to round 4 of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21! Players have returned from their national-team duties and clubs are ready for another weekend of top-level handball.

The seven-match schedule features several highlights, including the Match of the Week between Vipers and CSM as well as the clash between title holders Györ and group B leaders Odense on Saturday, and the debutants' duel pitting Dortmund against CSKA on Sunday.

Read the round preview from EHF journalists Sergey Nikolaev and Adrian Costeiu for all the details.