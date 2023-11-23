Fuglsbjerg brings significant experience to being a coach. In particular, she points to her first gold medal with Denmark, at the Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Poland, and the gold medal at the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha in the same year.

When Fuglsbjerg thinks of one moment she wants to highlight, it is the final in Poland.

“The last seconds of the second half of the European final were wild. The arm is up, we're going to make one point. I get to send a tame shot off with five seconds left, the goalkeeper saves, but the ball falls out to our line player, Ann Cecilie Møller, who scores, which means we win the half and the game,” she recalls.

Fuglsbjerg says it is these types of experiences and moments are some of those that make the whole life as an elite athlete worth living.

"For many years I was part of the elite sport of indoor handball, but the feeling with beach handball is just completely different. The sport makes me happy to the core, and although it is about performing to the maximum every time, I just feel at home in the sport. The motivation to show the sport from its best side is always at the top, every time I prepare for a new match and then step onto the field and execute the plan," she says.

One of the moments that Fuglsbjerg could not prepare for was during the EURO in Bulgaria in 2021.

"During the final ceremony, my teammate and very good friend, Line Gyldenløve, received the prize as the tournament's MVP. Out of the blue, tears came out of my eyes – and I'm not one to cry easily – so my teammates turn and ask me what's wrong. I say that it's just so big and how she deserved to finally get this recognition.

“I found out three days later that I was 10 weeks pregnant and that it was probably the hormones in my body that just got free run - not to take away from Line that she got that recognition and that I was very proud of her," says the Dane.