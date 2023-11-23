Humans of Beach Handball: Melanie Fuglsbjerg
Like many beach handball players, Dane Melanie Fuglsbjerg began her career playing indoor handball until sand and spins came into her life at the age of 25.
But now, if you ask her where she ranks the sport, the answer is easy.
“Beach handball is by far my favourite sport," Fuglsbjerg says.
"I became acquainted with beach handball a little late. It started in 2012, when the Danish national coach was looking for new, potential beach handball players. My coach at that time therefore passed my name on to the national coach, who signed off on a place for one of the national team meetings," says Fuglsbjerg.
Although she played only a single beach handball event as a youth player, since joining the Danish national team in 2012 Fuglsbjerg has competed at the EHF Beach Handball EURO five times (2013, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023), the IHF Beach Handball World Championships twice (2014 and 2018), and the ANOC World Beach Games in 2019.
Beach handball has a bit of everything, if you ask Fuglsbjerg. In particular, she emphasises the words intensity, togetherness, tactics and show – elements that she still feels these days, despite the fact that her role has changed.
"I am in the middle of a change. I started 2023 as a player, but I will end the year as a retired beach handball player and instead step into a role as a beach handball coach. In the new role, I had my debut in the Champions Cup this year," she says.
And what a debut it was - Fuglsbjerg coached the Danish Beach Handball Dream to gold on the Porto Santo beach.
Fuglsbjerg brings significant experience to being a coach. In particular, she points to her first gold medal with Denmark, at the Beach Handball EURO 2019 in Poland, and the gold medal at the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha in the same year.
When Fuglsbjerg thinks of one moment she wants to highlight, it is the final in Poland.
“The last seconds of the second half of the European final were wild. The arm is up, we're going to make one point. I get to send a tame shot off with five seconds left, the goalkeeper saves, but the ball falls out to our line player, Ann Cecilie Møller, who scores, which means we win the half and the game,” she recalls.
Fuglsbjerg says it is these types of experiences and moments are some of those that make the whole life as an elite athlete worth living.
"For many years I was part of the elite sport of indoor handball, but the feeling with beach handball is just completely different. The sport makes me happy to the core, and although it is about performing to the maximum every time, I just feel at home in the sport. The motivation to show the sport from its best side is always at the top, every time I prepare for a new match and then step onto the field and execute the plan," she says.
One of the moments that Fuglsbjerg could not prepare for was during the EURO in Bulgaria in 2021.
"During the final ceremony, my teammate and very good friend, Line Gyldenløve, received the prize as the tournament's MVP. Out of the blue, tears came out of my eyes – and I'm not one to cry easily – so my teammates turn and ask me what's wrong. I say that it's just so big and how she deserved to finally get this recognition.
“I found out three days later that I was 10 weeks pregnant and that it was probably the hormones in my body that just got free run - not to take away from Line that she got that recognition and that I was very proud of her," says the Dane.
There is also life outside beach handball, and Fuglsbjerg lives it to the fullest. But what does life and everyday life really look like for Fuglsbjerg when there is no sand between her toes?
"In 2022 I became the mother of a lovely boy with a high energy level. I live in a house with my husband and son. Daily I work as an educator. I play indoor handball in the Danish second division in a smaller, local club.
“Outside the main beach handball season, I brainstorm the upcoming season and look at opportunities to get an education as a beach handball coach," the 37-year-old reveals.
In everyday life, it is especially her family who comes first. It is important to Fuglsbjerg that the people she has in her life are doing well, just as she greatly appreciates the fact that she has a husband who accepts that at times many hours are spent away from home. The support is always great, she says.
The relations and memories that Fuglsbjerg has made through beach handball will not be forgotten, as she moves into the next stage of her career in the sport she loves so much.
Main photo © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff