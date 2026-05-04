BHC Zagreb stun in front of home crowd
The fans could not have been happier as they witnessed their home team BHC Zagreb's impressive performance, boosting them to the hard-fought trophy. Despite a loss in one of the early matches of the group phase, BHC Zagreb returned to winning ways and continued to keep their momentum until the end.
On Sunday 3 May, the home side first got past Aarhus Beach in the semi-finals after a nail-biting shoot-out, only to face another Danish opponent in the trophy game: HEI Beach Handball. Finally, BHC Zagreb came out victorious from a fierce battle on sand to become the 2026 champions.
BHC Zagreb's Josip Dukes and Ivan Jurić were among the standout players of the tournament, being named in the All-star Team as best pivot and best left wing, respectively. The title-winning campaign is one to remember for BHC Zagreb: "Our primary goal was to secure a large number of points that the Jarun Cup offers, and winning it was the cherry on top," admits Ivan Jurić.
The beach handball star also shone a light on the fantastic atmosphere of the tournament: "We are truly delighted that the Jarun Cup brings together beach handball enthusiasts and many of my friends whom I don’t get the chance to see during the year, which makes the whole experience even more enjoyable in such a positive atmosphere."
The men's podium was completed by Aarhus Beach, who clinched third place following their decisive shoot-out win against Club Balonmano Playa Algeciras (19:14, 26:28, SO 6:0).