A total of 58 men's and women's senior sides took the start on 30 April to compete on sand for the yearly Jarun Cup trophy. 102 teams across 11 different events lit up the sand on the shores of Lake Jarun, Croatia, in one of Europe's biggest beach handball tournaments, which marks an exciting beginning to the ebt 2025/26 season.

Westsite Amsterdam rise to glory once again

After lifting the trophy back in 2024, Westsite Amsterdam returned to the top step of the podium to clinch the Jarun Cup title for the second time, after defeating Portugal’s AD IASPORTS in the final (25:10, 16:22, SO 6:4). The Dutch side stayed undefeated for the whole tournament to add another achievement to their collection — a very challenging task, with 28 women's sides taking the start in the competition.

Rianne Mol stole the spotlight with her performance to be named the best defender of the tournament, and she opened up about what this title means for her and the team: "We love being here, and this is already our ninth time attending. This year, we managed to win the women’s senior competition, which was extremely strong, featuring 28 highly reputable teams. We are absolutely thrilled to have reached the final and to have won the gold medal."

After losing in the semi-final against AD IASPORTS, The Danish Beach Handball Dream quickly got back on their feet to secure the bronze medal and complete the podium with a thrilling victory over OVB Beach Girls.