"Of course, I dreamt of having such an international career back then. But you never know how things will turn out. Injuries can get in the way, other national coaches may opt for different players, a lot can happen. But it's wonderful that my time in the national jersey is still going strong. I've worked hard for this since starting at the academy in Hasselt,” says Smits, who celebrated her 150th anniversary match at the IHF World Championship on home soil on 30 November 2025. “Numbers like that don't really mean much to me, I don't count every international match. If it were up to me, I could add another 150.”

Looking back at the beginning of her career, after two years in Bad Wildungen, the then 16-year-old moved on to HSG Blomberg, an ambitious first division club known for its excellent youth development programme. “In Blomberg, André Fuhr made me the player I am today. I am extremely grateful to him for bringing me to the top level.” Xenia Smits quickly worked her way up from the youth team to the women's Bundesliga, making her debut in the first division at the age of 17.

After five years, it was time for the next step in her career, which took her to Metz Handball in France. “I never made my decisions based on which club or country it was, but always on where there was potential for development. There were many points in favour of Metz, and as a Belgian I had learned French at school, so it wasn't that difficult to learn the language.”