As her shooting power was significantly reduced following the shoulder surgery, she was primarily used in defence at Metz, but at her new club SG BBM Bietigheim she was in demand not only in defence, but also in attack. “I have no problem playing only defence. When you're sitting on the bench, you can talk to the coach again and I always give 100 per cent in my respective role. But a complete player needs both defence and attack. I enjoy both — and I have the energy to bring speed and dynamics to the attack,” says Smits.
Today, she is one of the best defenders in the world and also impresses in attack as a playmaker. Smits has come to terms with her shoulder. When she won the EHF European League with Bietigheim in 2022, she was named MVP of the final tournament, mainly because of her versatility. “Individual trophies like that are the icing on the cake, but the title with the team was much more important. In general, we achieved a lot with Bietigheim and Ludwigsburg, not only for the club, but for German women's handball as a whole.”
Smits is, of course, also referring to the EHF Champions League 2024 final, which Bietigheim reached as the first German team ever. "That was mega, we were the underdogs, Metz underestimated us in the semi-finals, and we had nothing to lose against Györ. We could have played a little better, though. Overall, it was a great reward for us."